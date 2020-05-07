LIVING ROOM MUSIC Concert Series To Premiere For Mother's Day

Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard hosts premiere of Living Room Music series, a livestream gathering of multidisciplinary artists.

Co-curated by renowned composer Laura Kaminsky (As One) and acclaimed opera singers mezzo-soprano Blythe Gaissert and baritone Michael Kelly, Living Room Music is a new livestream series that celebrates artistic diversity and inspiration. Hosted by luminary guests, each event is an invitation into the homes of an eclectic roster of multidisciplinary artists.

All concerts will be live-streamed via The American Opera Project's: Website (aopopera.org/livingroom-music) Facebook page (facebook.com/aopopera) YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/AmericanOperaProject)

The currently scheduled concerts honor the three consecutive holiday Sundays in May (Mother's Day, Commencement and Memorial Day), with respective hosts opera singer Isabel Leonard (Metropolitan Opera), actor Dan Butler (Frasier), and actor/director Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU) guiding a celebratory shared experience. Great inspiration can be found in the words and music of these artists, as well as messages of hope and unity to connect us during this time of substantial separation.

The livestream of Living Room Music is provided free with a suggested donation via the AOP website. 10% of funds raised will be donated to a charity of each event host's choosing. The remainder of all funds raised will be split amongst the artists performing.

A Grateful Embrace Sunday, May 10th, 7pm EST

An expression of Mother's day gratitude for all those who nurture and care for us. Hosted by Grammy award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, the program is an artistic embrace of the multitude of heroes who make sacrifices big and small to show us love and to ensure we are cared for.

Artists include: Isabel Leonard, host and Grammy award-winning opera singer Blythe Gaissert, mezzo-soprano Daniel Gortler, piano Colin Jacobsen, Grammy award-winning violin & Maile Okamura, dance Isabel Santiago, actor/singer/artist Jorell Williams, baritone Upcoming LIVING ROOM MUSIC concerts:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You