Opera Orlando Unveils Additional Events Ahead Of SILENT NIGHT Mainstage Performances

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera Orlando will present a series of supplemental events in advance of its new production of Silent Night, which will be performed on Friday, February 6, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 8, at 2:00 p.m. at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

With music by Kevin Puts and a libretto by Mark Campbell, Silent Night premiered in 2011 and received the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2012. Based on the 2005 film Joyeux Noël, the opera recounts the true story of the 1914 Christmas Truce during World War I, portraying soldiers from opposing sides who momentarily laid down their arms. Sung in multiple languages with English and Spanish supertitles, the work explores themes of conflict, humanity, and reconciliation.

The production will feature a cast led by tenor Brendan J. Boyle, soprano Julia Radosz, and Grammy Award winner Gabriel Preisser, who is also Opera Orlando’s general director and appeared in the role of Lt. Gordon at the opera’s world premiere with Minnesota Opera. The performances will include the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in the pit and the Opera Orlando Chorus. Each performance will run approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission, and will be preceded by a free onstage pre-show talk 50 minutes before curtain.

MORE OF THE MAINSTAGE EVENTS

Opera Orlando will host a series of events connected to Silent Night as part of its More of the MainStage programming.

The OPERAX: OPERAEXPERIENCE event will take place on Thursday, January 22, at 12:00 p.m. at the Enzian Theater, located at 1300 South Orlando Avenue in Maitland. The event will include a private screening of Joyeux Noël and opportunities to engage with artists and fellow patrons.

A Masterclass with the Maestro will be held on Friday, January 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Opera Orlando Rehearsal Hall, located at 3855 St. Valentine Way in Orlando. Conductor Robert Wood will discuss Silent Night and work with members of Opera Orlando’s Studio and Apprentice Artists programs.

Opera Orlando will also host a Shop Happy Hour on Tuesday, January 27, at 6:00 p.m. at the Opera Orlando Shop, located at 3438 Maggie Boulevard in Orlando. Attendees will be able to learn more about the design and construction process for the production and view sets currently under construction.

OPERA ON THE MAINSTAGE

Silent Night, with music by Kevin Puts and libretto by Mark Campbell, will be performed on Friday, February 6, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 8, at 2:00 p.m. at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The age advisory for the production is PG.

TICKETS

Tickets for Opera Orlando’s MainStage performances of Silent Night are currently on sale and start at $22, inclusive of venue fees. Tickets are available exclusively through the Dr. Phillips Center’s Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at 445 South Magnolia Avenue in Orlando, online through the Dr. Phillips Center website, or by phone at (407) 839-0119, extension 0.