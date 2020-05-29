LAO At Home Events Announced For Week Of June 1

During its unplanned hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO at Home. Here's what's on tap for next week.

Monday, June 1, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Soprano Angel Blue began her career as a young artist with LA Opera. Today, she's one of opera's most in demand stars. Before her return to Los Angeles as Leonora in Il Trovatore, she treats us to an intimate performance of songs by Strauss, Gershwin and Heggie (and more) with pianist Brian Wagorn.

Tuesday, June 2, at 2pm PDT - Opera Family Time

Soprano Jamie Chamberlin and tenor Nathan Granner (along with Esther the opera dog!) take the whole family on a trip to the opera - virtually, of course.

Wednesday, June 3, at 12pm PDT - Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)

Bass-baritone (and self-described opera obsessive) Nicholas Brownlee hosts Il Triviatore, a lively quiz game for opera fans of all stripes, from eager newcomers to seasoned aficionados.

Sunday, June 7, at 3pm PDT - Great Opera Choruses

The annual LA Opera Chorus concert at The Soraya may have been cancelled, but that doesn't mean the show can't go on. This family-friendly event moves online for a virtual concert featuring these extraordinary artists, led by Resident Conductor Grant Gershon, with Assistant Chorus Master Jeremy Frank as accompanist and music supervisor.

To access all of these programs, and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/LAOatHome.

