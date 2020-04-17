LAO Announces At Home Events For Week Of April 20

During its unplanned hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO at Home. Here's what's on tap for next week.

Monday, April 20, at 4pm PDT - Living Room RecitalArturo Chacón-Cruz, a frequent leading tenor at LA Opera, performs in renowned theaters and concert halls across the globe. His next stop? A live performance on your home screen, in both English and Spanish.

Tuesday, April 21, at 1pm PDT - Opera Family Time

Sing Out Loud! with soprano Jamie Chamberlin Granner and tenor Nathan Granner (with Esther the Opera Dog!). This performance features lullabies, sweet songs to soothe the whole family, just in time for afternoon naps.

Wednesday, April 22, at 5pm PDT - From the VaultThe haunting Song from the Uproar, by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek (creators of next season's Breaking the Waves) had its West Coast premiere at LA Opera in 2015. Experience it again, thanks to producer Beth Morrison Projects.

Friday April 24, at 4PM PDT - Living Room Recital

Baritone Lucas Meachem, who earned a Grammy with his performance of Figaro in the company's 2015 production of The Ghost of Versailles, will return next season as Wolfram in Tannhäuser. But first, join him for a live performance of some of his favorite songs and arias.

To access all of these programs, and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/LAOatHome.

LAO at Home launched on March 17 with the first in a series of live "Living Room Recitals" featuring artists performing in their homes. Other programming highlights include "Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)" opportunities for opera lovers of any experience level to dive deeper into the art form, "Opera Family Time" presentations created specially for families with children to enjoy together (just one example of the many family and school programs offered), "From the Vault" audio-streams of mainstage performances, and "Backstage at LAO" features taking viewers behind the scenes for a look at what it takes to create world-class opera.





