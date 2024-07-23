News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: DER ROSENKAVALIER at The Santa Fe Opera

The performance is directed by Bruno Ravella and stars Rachel Willis-Sørensen, Paula Murrihy, Matthew Rose, Ying Fang, and many more talents.

By: Jul. 23, 2024
Get a first look at the Santa Fe Opera's co-production with the Garsington Opera and Irish National Opera of Der Rosenkavalier.

Check out the photos below!

The performance is directed by Bruno Ravella and stars Rachel Willis-Sørensen, Paula Murrihy, Matthew Rose, Ying Fang, and many more talents. Tickets are available at santafeopera.org.  

Photo credit: Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera

Ying Fang, Paula Murrihy

Ying Fang

Ying Fang

Matthew Rose. Paula Murrihy

Ying Fang, Maximilian Moore, Paula Murrihy

Paula Murrihy, Ying Fang

Natasha Isabella Gesto, David Portillo, Wayd Odle, Front right: Rachel Willis-S rensen

Rachel Willis-S rensen

Ying Fang

Front L-R: Paula Murrihy, Ying Fang, Kathryn Henry

Ying Fang

Rachel Willis-S rensen

Ying Fang

Ying Fang

Rachel Willis-S rensen

Front Center: Ying Fang, Middle L-R: Matthew Rose, Zachary Nelson, Kathryn Henry, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Gerhard Siegel, Matthew Rose, Megan Marino

Front right: Zachary Nelson, the ensemble of Der Rosenkavalier

Rachel Willis-S rensen, Matthew Rose, Nicholas Sipes, Gerhard Siegel, Megan Marino

Tvzi Bat Asherah, Drew Comer, Matthew Goodheart, Garrett Evers

Matthew Rose

Rachel Willis-S rensen

The ensemble

Maximilian Moore

Paula Murrihy, Matthew Rose, the Santa Fe Opera chorus

Conductor Karina Canellakis

Scott Conner, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Paula Murrihy, Matthew Rose

Ying Fang, Paula Murrihy, Rachel Willis-S rensen




