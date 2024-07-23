Photos: DER ROSENKAVALIER at The Santa Fe Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at the Santa Fe Opera's co-production with the Garsington Opera and Irish National Opera of Der Rosenkavalier.

Check out the photos below!

The performance is directed by Bruno Ravella and stars Rachel Willis-Sørensen, Paula Murrihy, Matthew Rose, Ying Fang, and many more talents. Tickets are available at santafeopera.org.

