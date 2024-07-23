Photos: DER ROSENKAVALIER at The Santa Fe Opera

The performance is directed by Bruno Ravella and stars Rachel Willis-Sørensen, Paula Murrihy, Matthew Rose, Ying Fang, and many more talents.
Get a first look at the Santa Fe Opera's co-production with the Garsington Opera and Irish National Opera of Der Rosenkavalier.
Check out the photos below!
The performance is directed by Bruno Ravella and stars Rachel Willis-Sørensen, Paula Murrihy, Matthew Rose, Ying Fang, and many more talents. Tickets are available at santafeopera.org.
Photo credit: Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera
Matthew Rose. Paula Murrihy
Ying Fang, Maximilian Moore, Paula Murrihy
Natasha Isabella Gesto, David Portillo, Wayd Odle, Front right: Rachel Willis-S rensen
Rachel Willis-S rensen
Front L-R: Paula Murrihy, Ying Fang, Kathryn Henry
Rachel Willis-S rensen
Rachel Willis-S rensen
Front Center: Ying Fang, Middle L-R: Matthew Rose, Zachary Nelson, Kathryn Henry, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Gerhard Siegel, Matthew Rose, Megan Marino
Front right: Zachary Nelson, the ensemble of Der Rosenkavalier
Rachel Willis-S rensen, Matthew Rose, Nicholas Sipes, Gerhard Siegel, Megan Marino
Tvzi Bat Asherah, Drew Comer, Matthew Goodheart, Garrett Evers
Matthew Rose
Rachel Willis-S rensen
The ensemble
Maximilian Moore
Paula Murrihy, Matthew Rose, the Santa Fe Opera chorus
Conductor Karina Canellakis
Scott Conner, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Paula Murrihy, Matthew Rose
Ying Fang, Paula Murrihy, Rachel Willis-S rensen
