Philip Glass Accuses Sevastopol Opera and Ballet Theatre in Crimea of Piracy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Philip Glass has accused Sevastopol Opera and Ballet Theatre of piracy. The theatre is located in Russia-annexed Crimea.

"It has come to my attention that a ballet entitled Wuthering Heights featuring my music and using my name in its advertising and promotion is to premiere" at the Sevastopol Opera and Ballet Theatre, Glass wrote on X.

"The use of my music and the use of my name without my consent... is an act of piracy," he says.

Read the full statement here:

The performances, scheduled for July 29 and 30, 2024 are set to open the VIII Festival of Opera and Ballet “Chersonesos.”

British dancer Jonah Cook choreographed the ballet, and says that the production uses "string music by Philip Glass and Hildur Guðnadóttir", an Icelandic composer.

A press release for the production credits the music as "original composition by Tatyana Shatkovskaya, and music of PG, HG, and others."

Comments