Kathleen Clawson to Step Down as Dayton Opera Artistic Director

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced that Kathleen Clawson will step down as Artistic Director of Dayton Opera at the conclusion of the 2025–2026 season.

Patrick Nugent, President and CEO, comments: “Kathleen has capped decades of involvement in DPAA with five years of visionary, inspiring productions. She is a dynamic and gifted colleague and artistic collaborator. We will miss her terribly as Artistic Director, but we look forward to continuing our creative relationship in other ways. Because of her artistically thrilling work, the opera audience in Dayton has been growing impressively since the pandemic.”

Clawson began directing for Dayton Opera in the 2008–2009 season and went on to direct 15 productions between 2009 and 2020 before being named Artistic Director in 2021. Since her appointment, ticket sales for the opera have increased by 112%, bucking national trends and underscoring the impact of her audience-focused artistic vision.

Clawson comments: “I will be stepping down as Artistic Director of Dayton Opera at the conclusion of this season to center my focus on my family. I deeply love this work, revere my colleagues, and adore this community. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together: building new audiences, maintaining an intentional focus on innovation, attracting exceptional Artists in Residence, and introducing rising young stars to Dayton. Most importantly, I am proud that our productions truly represent our community, ensuring every voice is present in the stories we tell. I am not retiring and intend to continue my work as a freelance opera director. Being the Artistic Director of Dayton Opera has been one of the most fulfilling artistic experiences of my life. I am grateful to the community that has embraced me and to have been a part of the great legacy of Dayton Opera.”

Highlights of her illustrious tenure include seven new productions, seven Dayton Opera premieres, intimate recitals featuring international opera stars John Holiday and Will Liverman, and two innovative concerts that celebrated the best of opera with world-renowned pianist Howard Watkins.

For each production, Clawson leveraged her extensive industry connections to bring exceptional talent to the Dayton stage. Under her leadership, audiences enjoyed performances by artists who appear at leading companies such as the Metropolitan Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago—without ever leaving Dayton. Many of these artists developed strong ties to the community and returned for future productions. Her ability to attract artists of this caliber elevated Dayton Opera's reputation nationwide.

Clawson paired star power with a deep commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility, ensuring casts reflected the community Dayton Opera serves and that audiences could see themselves on stage. She championed storytelling that broadened perceptions of what opera can be and worked to lower barriers for first-time attendees. By introducing productions such as South Pacific and Sweeney Todd, she created welcoming entry points for new audiences to discover and develop a love for the art form, helping cultivate the next generation of opera-goers.

Clawson's tenure has been defined by a deep commitment to education, mentorship, and professional development for young artists. A passionate advocate for opera and music education, she has played a key role in nurturing emerging vocal talent through Dayton Opera's Artists in Residence (AIR) program. Building on the program's foundation, she strategically elevated the visibility of AIRs by integrating them into mainstage productions and school tours. She intentionally sought out regional and historically underrepresented vocalists to help ensure students see the full range of professional possibilities. Beyond casting, Clawson has actively mentored these artists, using performance and community engagement as a foundation for their growth.

Allison Deady, a Dayton Opera Artist in Residence for the 2022–2023 and 2023–2024 seasons, comments: “Working with Kathleen as a Dayton Opera AIR was a defining experience in my career. She is a wonderful mentor with an exceptional gift for identifying a person's unique strengths and helping them grow those talents to their fullest potential. She is incredibly generous with her time and meets artists where they are. She has helped to sharpen the purpose and humanity behind my artistry. Dayton Opera has been so lucky to have her and her influence will be felt long after her tenure ends.” Deady returns to Dayton Opera this weekend (February 6 and 7) in the principal role of “Julia Child” in Bon Appétit!.

Jeaunita Ìfẹ́wándé Château Olówè, Vice President for Learning and Community Engagement, further comments: “Kathleen's collaborative leadership has bridged the gap between the stage and the community, shifting our strategy from occasional outreach to deep, consistent community integration. By curating repertoire that showcases our Artists in Residence and personally directing productions—like the upcoming performance of Hansel and Gretel—she has elevated our programming into a model of active, participatory learning. Her efforts have ensured that Dayton Opera is a vital, living part of our region's educational fabric, resonating across our 14-county service area.”

Dayton Opera's 2025-2026 Season continues this weekend with a comedic double feature, The Cook-Off and Bon Appétit!, presented in conjunction with the University of Dayton's Alumni Chair in the Humanities' Food and Cultural Festival. Then, on April 25, pop-opera sensation John Holiday returns to the stage in a solo recital. The season concludes with a concert performance of The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, widely regarded as the greatest American operas. Tickets are available at daytonperformingarts.org.

ABOUT THE DAYTON PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCE

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) was formed in a groundbreaking and innovative merger between Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. DPAA is the largest performing arts organization in the greater Dayton region, with a mission to be the community's indispensable source for traditional, diverse, and innovative experiences in ballet, opera, and orchestral music. In addition, DPAA offers various performance and education programs, setting a new standard for artistic excellence. DPAA performances reach an audience of more than 90,000 people annually, and their rich arts education programming serves over 50,000 schoolchildren in 150 schools in southwest Ohio.

ABOUT DAYTON OPERA

Founded in 1960 and launching its first season in 1961–1962, Dayton Opera enriches the cultural life of the Miami Valley through bold, wide-ranging opera and music-theatre productions. Since moving to the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center in 2003, the company has expanded its artistic scope with larger, more ambitious productions in a world-class acoustic setting. Dayton Opera attracts exceptional artists from across the country and around the world while creating dynamic performances that connect with its community.

ABOUT DAYTON OPERA ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE

Established in 1987, the Dayton Opera Artists in Residence (AIR) program provides professional training for emerging singers transitioning from academic study to careers in opera. More than 100 young artists have participated in the program. In addition to intensive training and performance opportunities, Artists in Residence present education and outreach programs throughout the community, helping inspire the next generation of opera audiences and artists.