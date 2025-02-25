Four Sarasota Winter Festival Operas To Be Presented During Opera Lovers Weeks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera lovers can immerse themselves in four operas in a three- or four-day period during Sarasota Opera's Winter Opera Festival. By visiting Sarasota during one of the two Opera Lovers Weeks, patrons can see four world-class productions in the historic and intimate Sarasota Opera House. In addition, visiting patrons are eligible to receive a 10% discount on their tickets. Opera Lovers Week is March 19-30, 2025.

Cavalleria rusticana/Pagliacci are two operas featuring two betrayed husbands and two tragic ends. In Mascagni's Cavalleria rusticana, the calm of a Sicilian Easter morning is broken by a betrayed lover who sets off a chain of events ending in violent tragedy. In true theatrical tradition, Canio the clown in Leoncavallo's Pagliacci tries to go on with the show, but his real-life humiliation and despair lead to a grim climax. The violent passions and raw emotions of these two works changed the direction of Italian opera forever.

In Rossini's The Barber of Seville, Count Almaviva, determined to win the heart of the beautiful Rosina, enlists the help of Figaro, the barber of Seville, to steal her away from her guardian, Dr. Bartolo. Hilarious complications ensue to some of opera's most delightful music. It is one of the most beloved comedic works in the operatic repertory.

Continuing the story of The Barber of Seville, in Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, Count Almaviva's eye has now wandered and his current objective is Susanna, Figaro's fiancée. The distressed couple, along with Rosina (now the Countess Almaviva) conspire to reveal the count's lechery, despite the many obstacles thrown in their way. Mozart's musical genius, along with Lorenzo Da Ponte's witty libretto, make The Marriage of Figaro one of opera's masterpieces.

In Verdi's Stiffelio, a Protestant minister returns from a mission abroad to be confronted by his wife's infidelity. Stiffelio faces his wife's transgression, battling his all-too human emotions with his religious faith. Written just before Rigoletto, this long neglected, emotionally charged work is now recognized as an important opera by the great Giuseppe Verdi.

Opera Lovers Weeks are March 19-30 and are available in five subscription packages:

Series 1 — all evening performances — runs March 19-22. The schedule includes The Marriage of Figaro on March 19, Stiffelio on March 20, The Barber of Seville on March 21, and Cavalleria rusticana/Pagliacci on March 22.

Series 2 — matinee and evening performances — also runs March 19-22. The series includes Cavalleria rusticana/Pagliacci (matinee) on March 19, Stiffelio (evening) on March 20, The Barber of Seville (evening) on March 21, and The Marriage of Figaro (matinee) on March 22.

Series 3 — matinee and evening performances — runs March 21-23. This mixed series includes The Barber of Seville (evening) on March 21, The Marriage of Figaro (matinee) on March 22, Cavalleria rusticana/Pagliacci (evening) on March 22, and Stiffelio (matinee) on March 23.

Series 4 — matinee and evening performances — Stiffelio (evening) on March 26, The Barber of Seville (matinee) on March 27, The Marriage of Figaro (evening) on March 28, and Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci (matinee) on March 29.

Series 5 — matinee and evening performances — The Marriage of Figaro (evening) on March 28, Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci (matinee) on March 29, The Barber of Seville (evening) on March 29, and Stiffelio (matinee) on March 30.

Call the Box Office at 941.328.1300 to choose your preferred week for all four operas to receive the 10% discount. Tickets for performances are also on sale in person at the Sarasota Opera Box Office at 61 N. Pineapple Ave. daily from 10 – 5 PM, or online at https://www.sarasotaopera.org/opera-lovers-weeks. For more information, visit www.sarasotaopera.org.

