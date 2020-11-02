Florentine Opera Named Finalist in 2020 BizTimes Nonprofit Excellence Awards

Florentine Opera has been named a finalist in BizTimes Media LLC's Nonprofit Excellence Awards.

The finalists will be recognized at a virtual event this Friday, Nov. 6 from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Virtual networking begins at 7:00 am. The program followed by the awards begins at 8:00 am and will conclude at 9:30 am. The awards are designed to shine a light on the community impact of southeastern Wisconsin nonprofits. The program also salutes the work of for-profit organizations, executives and professionals who donate their time, talent and treasure to community causes.

More than 100 nominations were submitted for the program this year, and twenty finalists were named in eight different categories. An overall winner in each category will be announced the morning of the event.

In addition to the awards themselves, the Nonprofit Excellence Awards program will feature a panel discussion of nonprofit leaders who are collaborating to move the needle toward a healthier and more equitable Milwaukee.Panelists are Greg Wesley - MCW, Anne Bastings - Time Slips, Amy Lovell - SWIM and Carrie Wall - YMCA. Theme is Creating Collaboration - Partnerships that Confront Milwaukee's Biggest Challenges. https://biztimes.com/community-leaders-to-discuss-how-nonprofits-are-collaborating-to-confront-big-challenges/

While we can't gather together in the theaters, Florentine Opera is singing our hearts out in other ways. "Black Tie Optional" and "2020-21 Interlude" are just two of the ways we are continuing to bring opera to the community. Additionally, Florentine's Opera in the Schools Tour of Bronzeville Boheme is going digital, and we hope to bring the performance to all Milwaukee Public Schools, free of charge, at a time when the arts are more important than ever.

To register to attend the Nonprofit Excellence Award Ceremony, visit biztimes.com.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You