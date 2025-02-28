FELLOW TRAVELERS and More Set for Pittsburgh Opera 2025-26 Season

1
Photos: First Look at Met Opera's MOBY DICK
Get a first look at Moby-Dick at the Metropolitan Opera. Following the haunting Met premiere of his first opera, Dead Man Walking, composer Jake Heggie returns to the company with his 2010 adaptation of Herman Melville’s sea-drenched, heaven-storming epic.
2
Review: DIE ZAUBERFLOTE at Winter Opera
Winter Opera rounds out its 18th season with a splendid production of Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute). This is perhaps the most popular opera in the world, and it is an all-round challenge for any company—vocally and technically.
3
4
Four Sarasota Winter Festival Operas To Be Presented During Opera Lovers Weeks
Opera lovers can immerse themselves in four operas in a three- or four-day period during Sarasota Opera's Winter Opera Festival. By visiting Sarasota during one of the two Opera Lovers Weeks, patrons can see four world-class productions in the historic and intimate Sarasota Opera House. In addition, visiting patrons are eligible to receive a 10% discount on their tickets.