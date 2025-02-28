FELLOW TRAVELERS and More Set for Pittsburgh Opera 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Opera has revealed its 2025-26 season, the company's 87th. Pittsburgh Opera will be producing five operas, which will be performed across a total of four different venues-the Benedum Center, the Byham Theater, Pittsburgh Opera's headquarters the Bitz Opera Factory, and for the first time Calvary Episcopal Church. The different venues give audiences a chance to experience opera on both a grand and intimate scale.

Season Overview

Music by Giacomo Puccini; libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa

Benedum Center for the Performing Arts, downtown Pittsburgh

October 18, 21, 23, 24, 26, 2025

Music by Gregory Spears with a libretto by Greg Pierce, based on the novel by Thomas Mallon

Byham Theater, downtown Pittsburgh

November 14, 15, 16, 2025

Music by Benjamin Britten, with a libretto by William Plomer

Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside

January 24, 27, 30, February 1, 2026

Time to Act - World Premiere!

Music by Laura Kaminsky with a libretto by Crystal Manich

Bitz Opera Factory, in Pittsburgh's Strip District

February 28, March 3, 6, 8, 2026

Music by Giuseppe Verdi, with a libretto adapted by Arrigo Boito from the play The Merry Wives of Windsor and scenes from Henry IV, Part 1 and Part 2, by William Shakespeare

Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

April 28, 30, May 1, 3, 2026

Special Events:

Bravo Academy (summer camp for ages 11-15) Week 1: Monday, July 7, 2025 - Friday, July 11, 2025 Week 2: Monday, July 14, 2025 - Friday, July 18, 2025

70th Annual Diamond Horseshoe Celebration - Saturday, October 11, 2025

Fashion Show - Monday, March 23, 2026

Maecenas XLI - Saturday, May 16, 2026

Free, Low Cost, and Other Events:

