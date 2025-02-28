FELLOW TRAVELERS and More Set for Pittsburgh Opera 2025-26 Season

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Feb. 28, 2025
Pittsburgh Opera has revealed its 2025-26 season, the company's 87th. Pittsburgh Opera will be producing five operas, which will be performed across a total of four different venues-the Benedum Center, the Byham Theater, Pittsburgh Opera's headquarters the Bitz Opera Factory, and for the first time Calvary Episcopal Church. The different venues give audiences a chance to experience opera on both a grand and intimate scale.

Season Overview

La Bohème

Fellow Travelers

  • Music by Gregory Spears with a libretto by Greg Pierce, based on the novel by Thomas Mallon
  • Byham Theater, downtown Pittsburgh
  • November 14, 15, 16, 2025

Curlew River

  • Music by Benjamin Britten, with a libretto by William Plomer
  • Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside
  • January 24, 27, 30, February 1, 2026

Time to Act - World Premiere!

  • Music by Laura Kaminsky with a libretto by Crystal Manich
  • Bitz Opera Factory, in Pittsburgh's Strip District
  • February 28, March 3, 6, 8, 2026

Falstaff

  • Music by Giuseppe Verdi, with a libretto adapted by Arrigo Boito from the play The Merry Wives of Windsor and scenes from Henry IV, Part 1 and Part 2, by William Shakespeare
  • Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
  • April 28, 30, May 1, 3, 2026

Special Events:

  • Bravo Academy (summer camp for ages 11-15)
    • Week 1: Monday, July 7, 2025 - Friday, July 11, 2025
    • Week 2: Monday, July 14, 2025 - Friday, July 18, 2025
  • 70th Annual Diamond Horseshoe Celebration - Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Fashion Show - Monday, March 23, 2026
  • Maecenas XLI - Saturday, May 16, 2026

