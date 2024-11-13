Elvis Costello's THE JULIET LETTERS Begins Portland Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Portland Opera has announced the opening of The Juliet Letters as the second production of our 60th anniversary season, this Friday November 15th at Artists Repertory Theatre.

The song sequence is based on studio recordings by British post-punk icon Elvis Costello and the Brodsky Quartet and is presented in collaboration with Papermoon Opera Productions. This production features the Portland Opera Resident Artists along with members of the Portland Opera orchestra, and the immersive experience includes a special prelude featuring guest artist mezzo- soprano Hannah Penn performing “Shakespeare Songs” by Howard Blake.

Originally released in 1993, the critically acclaimed album The Juliet Letters was a departure for both Costello and Brodsky Quartet, who found their theme in the tale of a Veronese academic who penned responses to notes addressed to Shakespeare's Juliet. The result is a 20-song musical collaboration that considers love in all its many forms and aspects, through the motif of the written letter. This genre-bending work is a unique blend of string quartet and voice that carries us on an intimate journey of hope, loss, and longing - all seen through the lens of love.

Performances will be seated as general admission, transforming Artists Repertory Theatre into an intimate performance space. The Juliet Letters is sung in English with English captions. Performance dates are November 15- 24, 2024. All performances are one hour and 30 minutes with no intermission. Patrons are welcome to mingle at the venue for one hour prior to, and one hour after the performances.

Tickets for Portland Opera's 24/25 season are available now. For more information visit portlandopera.org or call Patron Services at 503-241-1802.

Comments