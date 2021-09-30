Donato Cabrera Leads Opera San José In Online Production Of Rimsky-Korsakov's Mozart And Salieri

Today, Opera San José launches its 2021-22 season with Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's rarely-seen opera Mozart and Salieri, presented virtually to opera lovers throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

Conducted by Donato Cabrera and directed by Fenlon Lamb, Mozart and Salieri will begin streaming at 6pm PT on Thursday, September 30, 2021 with a virtual VIP Cast Party offered at 8pm PT, and then will be available to stream on-demand through October 31, 2021.

This performance was captured in Opera San José's Heiman Digital Media Studio, with strict observance of health and safety protocols that met or exceeded local and state COVID-19 guidelines.

In this intimate psychological thriller, Vienna's leading composer, Antonio Salieri, is seething over the upstart Mozart - a brash newcomer whose genius is undeniable. How can this vulgarian possibly compose divine music fit for the Almighty? As the two composers clash over the very nature of artistic genius, Salieri's jealousy turns venomous. Based on Alexander Pushkin's 1830 play exploring the rumor that Salieri poisoned his famous rival, this fully-produced work offers bravura performances from multi-award-winning baritone Sidney Outlaw (Salieri) and Grammy-nominated baritone Simon Barrad (Mozart). This production will also feature members of the celebrated Opera San José Chorus and lauded Opera San José Orchestra.

Members of the creative team for Mozart and Salieri include Donato Cabrera (Conductor), Fenlon Lamb (Director), Steven C. Kemp (Set Designer), Pamila Z. Gray (Lighting Designer), Alyssa Oania (Costume Coordinator), Sharon Peng (Hair and Makeup Designer), Rapt Productions (Video Production), Geoffrey Loff (Assistant Conductor), Tara Branham (Assistant Director), Christopher James Ray (Chorus Master), and Veronika Agranov-Dafoe (Music and Language Coach/Rehearsal Pianist).

Tickets are $40 per household (includes 30 days of on-demand streaming access). For more information or to book tickets, the public can visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9am-5pm).