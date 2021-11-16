Cast & Show Dates Announced For DIE FLEDERMAUS at Connecticut Lyric Opera

Connecticut Lyric Opera, in association with its partner, Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, will present three performances of Johann Strauss's comedic, crowd-pleasing operetta "Die Fledermaus" in New Britain, Hartford and New London.

"Die Fledermaus ("The Bat") is a frothy, delightful, crowd-pleasing comedy with catchy melodies and comic antics. Dr. Falke has finally concocted an appropriate "revenge" on his old friend, Eisenstein, in retaliation for a humiliating practical joke that Falke still hasn't lived down. Connecticut Lyric Opera's production of Strauss's world-famous operetta will feature special guests from across the state in Act II's glamorous New Year's Eve Ball, set in Orlofsky's mansion. The whole lot end up in jail in Act III for a series of cascading recognition scenes leading to the spectacular finale. "Die Fledermaus" is a perfect night of entertainment full of farcical elements: mistaken identity, mystery, mayhem, merriment and marvelous memorable music.

"Die Fledermaus" will be conducted by Adrian Sylveen, Artistic Director of Connecticut Lyric Opera and Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, and directed by Jan Mason, Associate Artistic Director of Connecticut Lyric Opera.

The cast of "Die Fledermaus" includes Deborah Lifton (Rosalinde von Eisenstein), Daniel Kamalić (Gabriel von Eisenstein), Maria Margiolakou (Adele), Oswaldo Iraheta (Alfred), Charles Eaton (Dr. Falke), Rongjun Li (Dr. Blind), Sung Shin (Frank), Rebecca de Almeida (Orlofsky), Rachel Abrams (Ida), Rob Esposito (Frosch), and Joey Taylor (Ivan).

Tickets & Performances

Opening Night: Sunday, December 26 @ 6 p.m. at Trinity-On-Main Arts Center, 69 Main Street, New Britain. Ticket price: $35 @ https://thevirtuosi.ticketleap.com/

Thursday, December 30 @ 7:30 p.m., The Belding Theater at The Bushnell Performing Arts Center, 166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford. Ticket prices: $35-$79 bushnell.org/ConnecticutLyricOpera.

Friday, January 7 @ 7:30 p.m., The Garde Arts Center, 325 State Street, New London. Ticket information will be announced at a later date. https://gardearts.org/.