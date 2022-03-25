Cast Changes Announced for Metropolitan Opera DON CARLO And DER FLIEGENDE HOLLÄNDER

Metropolitan Opera has announced cast changes for their produciions of Don Carlo and Der Fliegende Holländer.

Eleonora Buratto will make her role debut as Elisabeth de Valois in Verdi's Don Carlo in the 2022-23 season, replacing Anna Netrebko for the first five performances of the run. As previously announced, Angela Meade will sing the final four performances.

Italian soprano Eleonora Buratto is currently singing the title role in Puccini's Madama Butterfly at the Met, to be followed by performances as Mimì in Puccini's La Bohème in May, which she will also sing next season with the company. She made her Met debut in 2015 as Norina in Donizetti's Don Pasquale, followed by appearances as Mimì, and Liù in Puccini's Turandot. Her recent performances include Anaï in Moïse et Pharaon at the Rossini Opera Festival, Desdemona in Verdi's Otello at the Bavarian State Opera, Elvira in Verdi's Ernani in Palermo, Fiordiligi in Mozart's Così fan tutte at La Scala, Mimì at Covent Garden and the Berlin State Opera, the title role in Verdi's Luisa Miller in Barcelona, Elettra in Mozart's Idomeneo in Madrid, and Amelia Grimaldi in Verdi's Simon Boccanegra at the Vienna State Opera.

Don Carlo opens on November 3, 2022, with a cast that also includes Anita Rachvelishvili as Princess Eboli, Russell Thomas as Don Carlo, Peter Mattei as Rodrigo, Günther Groissböck as Philip II, and John Relyea as the Grand Inquisitor. Carlo Rizzi conducts.

Thomas Guggeis will make his Met debut conducting Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer in the 2022-23 season, replacing Jaap van Zweden.

German conductor Thomas Guggeis is the designated General Music Director of the Frankfurt Opera, where he recently conducted Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos. He has also conducted Ariadne auf Naxos, Verdi's La Traviata, Strauss's Salome, Janáček's Káťa Kabanová, and Verdi's Falstaff at the Berlin State Opera, and Britten's Peter Grimes, Korngold's Die Tote Stadt, and Salome at the Vienna State Opera. He has also conducted at the Stuttgart State Opera and the Dresden State Opera, and has led the Swedish Symphony Orchestra, the Boulez Ensemble in Berlin, the Essen Philharmonic, and the Dresden Philharmonic on the concert stage.

Der Fliegende Holländer opens on May 30, 2023, with a cast that includes Elza van den Heever as Senta, Eric Cutler as Erik, Richard Trey Smagur as Steersman, Tomasz Konieczny as the Dutchman, and Dmitry Belosselskiy as Daland.

