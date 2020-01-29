Bryn Terfel Steps Out of the Met's FLYING DUTCHMAN Due to Injury

Opera star, Sir Bryn Terfel has stepped out of the upcoming Metropolitan Opera production of Wagner's The Flying Dutchman.

The great bass-baritone was set to bring his acclaimed portrayal of the doomed title sea captain to the Met this March, but was forced to withdraw due to a serious foot injury that has left the star unable to perform.

In the wake of the injury, Terfel has also canceled performances at Chicago's Lyric Opera and Carnegie Hall, as well as his final performance in the current Bilbao Opera production of The Flying Dutchman.

Based on a Norwegian ghost story, The Flying Dutchman tells of the famed ghost ship doomed to wander the seas until its captain can find a wife. The ghost captain finds his love in a sailor's daughter, Senta, who is trapped in an arranged marriage, but finds escape from her mundane life through her obsession with the Dutchman. When the ghost ship makes port in her hometown, Senta is confronted with the consequences of her love.

Valery Gergiev conducts a new production by François Girard, whose visionary 2013 take on Parsifal set the recent Met standard for Wagner stagings. With sweeping sets by John Macfarlane, Girard's new production turns the Met stage into a rich, layered tableau reminiscent of a vast oil painting. The gifted German soprano Anja Kampe, in her Met debut, is the devoted Senta, whose selfless love is what the Dutchman seeks, with bass Franz-Josef Selig as her father, Daland, and tenor Sergey Skorokhodov as her deserted former lover, Erik.

Learn more about the production here.





