Review: Columbus Presents a Tour-de-FOURce Production of WEST SIDE STORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In an unprecedented collaboration, the Columbus Symphony, BalletMet, Opera Columbus, and the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) have all joined forces to present West Side Story, the classic forbidden love story and rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks in a mesmerizing fusion of ballet, opera, symphony, and theater. Never has Columbus seen a full production with an elite group of 52 orchestra members, 28 dancers, 18 singers, and 4 actors all sharing the stage in one extraordinary performance.

Jadon Webster (Tony)

with Columbus Symphony Orchestra

In an interview, Columbus Symphony’s Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Walshaw talked about the idea of joining creative forces and said, “The Columbus arts community leans in on collaboration. Because of this, we can dream big and take on challenges that other communities cannot. West Side Story was brought up as a way to bring these four companies together in a production that would excite our great city!”

I had the privilege of attending the final dress rehearsal to witness this spectacular presentation that is truly a testament to the vibrant artistic community in Central Ohio. From the lush orchestra to the flawless dancing to the soaring vocals and the stellar acting, this production features the best of the best in Columbus. You can expect a full Broadway-style production with costume, set design, and lighting true to the theme of the show.

Jadon Webster (Tony)

and Cecilia Violetta Lopez (Maria)

No strangers to the stage, Jadon Webster as Tony and Taylor Harley as Riff performed the same roles in the international tour of WEST SIDE STORY; Cecilia Violetta Lopez as Maria has received accolades from The New York Times, Opera News and USA Today for her operatic talent; and Jerusha Cavazos as Anita was mostly recently seen on Broadway in THE PROM. The duets between Webster and Lopez are oozing with passionate emotion and their voices just melt seamlessly into each other, especially in "One Hand, One Heart." "Somewhere" entrances and captivates by brilliantly showcasing the flawless talent of BalletMet's dancers rather than focusing on the vocals. A truly beautiful expression of yearning for an accepted love when no more words can be said.

This captivating and groundbreaking collaboration is not to be missed. It’s a culmination of shared passion on one stage that celebrates the arts in our community. Walshaw says, "We want people to be inspired and moved by the incredible performance and to walk away excited for arts in Columbus!"

Tickets are selling fast, so skip the chocolates and treat yourself and your loved one to this one-of-a-kind breathtaking performance for Valentine’s Day.

Get a sneak peek from a tech rehearsal below!

Tickets can be purchased online at cbusarts.com, by calling the CBUSArts Ticket Center at 614-469-0939, or visiting the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street).

*West Side Story is presented with English and Spanish captioning. It is not recommended for audiences under 13. This production contains smoke, haze, depictions of physical violence, slurs, implied drug use, gunshots, and sexual references.

Photo Credit: Terry Gilliam

Reader Reviews