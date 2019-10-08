Arizona Opera Presents FELLOW TRAVELERS

During the McCarthy-era Lavender Scare, communists weren't the only government targets. Hostility directed toward abolishing "homosexual tendencies" in the government created a world of fear and shame.

In Fellow Travelers, a chance encounter between an ambitious college graduate, Timothy Laughlin, and a handsome US State Department official, Hawkins Fuller, results in Laughlin's first job- and his first love affair. Drawn into a maelstrom of passion and deceit, he struggles to reconcile his political convictions and his "forbidden" love for Fuller.

The powerfully compelling production is an ode to the importance of being one's self and the bravery it takes to stand up to oppression. This moving tale is based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon.

PHOENIX

Friday, November 8, 2019 - 7:30pm

Saturday, November 9, 2019 - 7:30pm

Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 2:00pm

TUCSON

Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 7:30pm

Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 2:00pm

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.azopera.org/performances/fellow-travelers.





