All Performances To Go On at Opera Central

St Petersburg Opera has announced that all performances will continue. See the announcement below:

To patrons, friends, singers, musicians, staff and everyone in the SPO family:

As of now, all scheduled performances at St Petersburg Opera will go on as planned.

In the meantime, because of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our area, we are closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as the Florida Departments of Health in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties regarding information related to COVID-19. We'll be watching public outlets for the City of St Petersburg and will comply with all recommendations and mandates.

We are taking the following health precautions:

Increasing the frequency and sanitization standards of all spaces and surfaces and repeating cleaning protocols multiple times each day.

Staff and volunteers will be wearing gloves for concessions, ticket-taking and clean-up.

Signs regarding proper hygiene practices have been placed in all restrooms at Opera Central.

All tables and frequently touched surfaces are being disinfected before and after every performance.

All staff, volunteers and audience members are being asked to take recommended precautions, including hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you are ill.

These are unprecedented times.

We are about to head into a period that NO arts organization could possibly plan for. If you have already purchased tickets to one of our upcoming productions and have decided not to attend, please consider your ticket a donation to the St Petersburg Opera. As with all nonprofit arts organizations, our public performances are our lifeblood.

We will provide updates via email, our website and social media with any changes to our programming schedule or policies.





