Adrienne Warren, NY Philharmonic & More Announced for Bryant Park Picnic Performances 2021 Summer Lineup

Bryant Park Corporation has announced the current programming schedule for its summer performing arts series, Picnic Performances, featuring artists including Adrienne Warren, the New York Philharmonic, Mykal Kilgore, New York City Opera and many more!

See twenty-five live music, dance and theater events for a free, ticketed audience at midtown Manhattan's Bryant Park. Livestream broadcasts of nearly all of this season's Picnic Performances will also be available to anyone at no cost via Bryant Park's social media platforms, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America.

The season's schedule features events in partnership with many of New York's most acclaimed arts institutions. The summer kicks off with a four-night run of performances from June 9 to June 12 with a 25-piece orchestra from the world-renowned New York Philharmonic. That run will be followed on June 18 by New York City Opera's annual LGBTQ Pride concert, titled Pride in the Park, featuring a new arrangement of the finale of Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's opera Stonewall, which was commissioned by NYCO and given its world premiere in 2019. On June 25, Bryant Park honors one facet of the rich cultural tapestry of NYC's AAPI community with a program of traditional Chinese music, acrobatics, dance and martial arts courtesy of New York Chinese Cultural Center. The vital downtown performing arts institution Joe's Pub presents an evening with R&B singer/songwriter and accomplished theater star Mykal Kilgore (Hair, Motown the Musical) on June 26.

The festivities continue on July 2 again with the New York City Opera, this time performing a fully staged, hour-long adaptation of Bizet's 19th century classic, Carmen. The world-famous Carnegie Hall restarts its celebrated Citywide series with five exciting nights of genre-spanning music, headlined by the rock and roots bombshell Toshi Reagon with her band BIGLovely on July 9, the Grammy winning salsa and Latin jazz combo Spanish Harlem Orchestra on July 16, NYC's eclectic orchestral collective The Knights on July 23, two-time Tony-nominee (Shuffle Along, Tina) and founder of The Broadway Activist Coalition Adrienne Warren performing musical hits with special guests on July 30, finishing with a set from New Orleans-born trumpeter Terence Blanchard and his band The E-Collective with the Turtle Island Quartet performing the works of Wayne Shorter on August 6. On July 31, downtown's Greenwich House Music School (GHMS) present Ella Bric (aka the multiple Latin Grammy Award winning musician Linda Briceño) and trumpeter Riley Mulherkar of The Westerlies brass quartet, two veterans of GHMS' seven-year strong series of new projects by local artists, Uncharted.

On August 12, Harlem Stage, in partnership with Jazzmobile and Historic Harlem Parks, presents Craig Harris's Nocturnal Nubian Ball For The Conscientious Ballers and Cultural Shot Callers, a night honoring the music and teachings of the legendary Sun Ra, hosted by jazz trombonist Craig Harris and his band, Nation of Imagination. Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club offers two memorable nights of contemporary jazz, starting on August 13 with a concert featuring a handpicked selection of up-and-coming young stars of the jazz world and continuing with a set from the vocalist, bandleader and saxophonist Camille Thurman, accompanied by the Darrell Green Quintet, performing the music of Burt Bacharach on August 14. Some of the biggest names in modern dance come to Bryant Park in August over three nights of double performances curated by Tiffany Rea-Fisher: Limón Dance Company and Music from the Sole on August 16, Paul Taylor Dance Company and Elisa Monte Dance on August 21, and more dance TBA on August 27. New York City Opera returns to the park for two final performances: Now That's What I Call Opera!, a fun-filled night for the whole family featuring opera's greatest hits, on August 21, and, on September 3, a newly created, 90-minute adaptation of Verdi's masterpiece Rigoletto, to be conducted by Constantine Orbelian and featuring Michael Chioldi, Brandie Sutton and Won Whi Choi. Classical Theatre of Harlem travels to midtown for an evening of dramatic performances on September 10. Picnic Performances welcomes cutting-edge performing arts organization National Sawdust and a live world premiere of Allison Loggins-Hull's Diametrically Composed, with special guests including Alicia Hall Moran, on September 17. Picnic Performances closes on September 20 with a program presented by Bryant Park neighbor, The Town Hall, starring mandolinist and public radio star Chris Thile celebrating the venerable venue's 100th anniversary. Additional artist and performance information will be available for August and September programming in the coming months.

Bryant Park Corporation's President Dan Biederman says "We're thrilled to be able to host live events again, and Bank of America's support for the livestreams will deliver these remarkable performances to so many who cannot attend due to capacity limitations or distance. We encourage viewers around the country to picnic in their own park while watching along."

Jose Tavarez, President of Bank of America New York City says, "Even through the pandemic, Bank of America continued its long-standing support of our local cultural institutions. The past year demonstrated the critical need for digital accessibility to share the arts with our community while still prioritizing health and safety. We're pleased to help increase access to this incredible New York City lineup through the Picnic Performances livestream - allowing individuals to celebrate and enjoy, no matter where they are."

As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly change in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park is adjusting its on-site plans to safely accommodate as many advance registration attendees as possible. Updated audience protocols for June Picnic Performances will be shared in the upcoming weeks well in advance of the first performance on June 9. Free tickets for attending in-person events in June will be available to reserve on Eventbrite approximately 10 days ahead of each show. For the most current guidelines, program updates and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.

For a selection of high-resolution images from Bryant Park Picnic Performances 2019 season, please visit this link. When used, please credit the appropriate photographer as listed in the image filename.

A current schedule of programming and line listings calendar follows. Please visit bryantpark.org/picnics for updates and additions.

Bryant Park Picnic Performances 2021

Programming Details

New York Philharmonic

Twenty-five musicians from the New York Philharmonic will kick off the summer season.



Wednesday, June 9 at 7PM

Thursday, June 10 at 7PM

Friday, June 11 at 7PM

Saturday, June 12 at 7PM

The New York Philharmonic connects with up to 50 million people around the world annually through concerts, broadcasts, recordings, education outreach, and free or low-cost performances, including the Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer; Phil the Hall; and Young People's Concerts. In 2019-20, after three consecutive weeks featuring World Premieres as part of Project 19 - the largest-ever all-women's commissioning initiative - the Orchestra had to cancel concerts due to COVID-19. The Philharmonic responded by launching a portal to hundreds of hours of recorded performances, and NY Phil Bandwagon, free, outdoor "pull-up" concerts presenting small groups of the Orchestra's musicians. The Philharmonic has commissioned and / or premiered works by leading composers since its founding in 1842, including Dvořak's New World Symphony; John Adams's Pulitzer Prize-winning On the Transmigration of Souls, dedicated to the victims of 9/11; and Julia Wolfe's Grammy-nominated Fire in my mouth. Jaap van Zweden became Music Director of the oldest American symphony orchestra - and one of the oldest in the world - in September 2018, succeeding titans including Bernstein, Toscanini, and Mahler.

New York City Opera



Extraordinary opera selections produced by New York City Opera, including Carmen, Rigoletto,

Now That's What I Call Opera! (classic opera selections), and a special Pride in the Park performance.

Friday, June 18 at 7PM

Pride in the Park

New York City Opera's annual LGBTQ Pride concert will feature a diverse program of selections from opera and musical theater sung by a quartet of stars from City Opera's Pride Series. We will close this performance with a special new arrangement of the finale from Stonewall, Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's opera which was commissioned by NYCO and given its world premiere in 2019. Come celebrate Pride in Bryant Park with New York City Opera!



Friday, July 2 at 7PM

Carmen

The innkeeper Lillas Pastia narrates the tempestuous story of the irresistible seductress Carmen and her hapless lover Don José in this fully staged, hour-long adaptation of Bizet's beloved opera, providing a perfect introduction to opera for newcomers of any age.

Saturday, August 21 at 7PM

Now That's What I Call Opera!

New York City Opera presents a concert suited for the whole family. Stars of the City Opera stage will treat New Yorkers young and old to a program of operatic favorites including selections from The Barber of Seville, Carmen, Rigoletto, La bohème, and many more; emceed by General Director Michael Capasso in an engaging and educational format.

Friday, September 3 at 7PM

Rigoletto

A newly created, 90-minute version of Verdi's masterpiece Rigoletto, conducted by Constantine Orbelian and starring Michael Chioldi in the title role, Brandie Sutton as his daughter Gilda and Won Whi Choi as the lecherous Duke of Mantua. The production will be staged by NYCO General Director Michael Capasso and feature narration written and performed by acclaimed Shakespearean actor and noted playwright Bill Van Horn.

New York Chinese Cultural Center

New York Chinese Cultural Center's evening is dedicated to deepening the understanding and appreciation of Chinese culture, both locally and globally, with performances by Dance China NY, Kung Fu Master David Fung and traditional music by Yang Wang, Wei Sun and Megxi Weng.

Friday, June 25 at 7PM

Founded in 1974, the New York Chinese Cultural Center (NYCCC), a nonprofit cultural and educational institution, is dedicated to deepening the understanding and appreciation of Chinese culture through the arts in the global and local communities. Presented and performed by professional performers and teaching artists of NYCCC, this program is designed to engage a wide range of audiences for a taste of authentic Chinese culture and art. Signature performances include Chinese Yo-Yo from artist Graham Lo, Kung Fu master David Fung, a demonstration of an array of Chinese instruments including the Erhu, Guzheng, and Dizi, plus colorful costumed classical and folk dance from different regions in China.

Dance China NY is in residence at the New York Chinese Cultural Center, founded in 1973 in New York's Chinatown. Dance China NY's performers include internationally renowned artists from performance stages and academics throughout mainland China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company's repertoire transports audiences to a world of colorful myths, historical drama, and timeless beauty. Dance China NY has toured hundreds of cities across 23 states, bringing movements and rhythms of China to communities large and small.

Joe's Pub

Joe's Pub, the independent, downtown non-profit music venue, presents an evening with the Broadway performer and rising R&B star Mykal Kilgore.

Saturday, June 26 at 7PM

Mykal Kilgore's artistry cuts through traditional barriers and represents the hope of gospel, the soul of R&B, and the vulnerability of country. His debut release, A Man Born Black, which earned him an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding New Artist, is an exploration of faith, loss, the stumble and spills on the way to maturity, and the beauty of hope and love. A born and raised Floridian, Kilgore moved to Nashville, TN, as a hopeful singer and songwriter after attending Florida State University. Also known for making bold political expressions, he became a viral sensation for his gospel-themed song "Reclaiming My Time," based on the statement made popular by famed Congresswoman Maxine Waters. The video garnered over 10 million views in one week and landed him an appearance with the legislator on ABC's The View. With the release of A Man Born Black, Kilgore is now stepping into the forefront to share his unique perspective with the world. His multi-octave ability is powerful and elegant - and stretches across music genres, while his lyrics color the outlines of each of our personal experiences. His instrument is guaranteed to educate, entertain and elevate the lives of all who have the luxury of experiencing his unmatched sound.

Carnegie Hall Citywide

The Carnegie Hall Citywide concert series offers five free concerts featuring outstanding R&B, Salsa and Latin, Orchestral, Broadway, and Jazz Fusion. Tapping into the pulse of the city, these performances bring New Yorkers together to share in the joy of music.

Friday, July 9 at 7PM

Toshi Reagon & BIGLovely

Rock, funk, folk, blues, soul Black sacred music. Toshi is a multi-talented and versatile singer, composer, musician, with a profound ear for sonic Americana who simply likes to say- her music is good. Toshi will be joined by her band BIGLovely featuring vocalist Josette Newsam and Carla Duren, bassist Ganessa James, guitarist Alex Nolan and drummer Matt Graff. Toshi is celebrating the release of her latest recording Beautiful World available on Bandcamp.com.

Friday, July 16 at 7PM

Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Feel the irresistible rhythms and be uplifted by the fire of salsa dura ("hard salsa") when the Spanish Harlem Orchestra takes the stage. The three-time Grammy Award-winning salsa and Latin band's performances are rooted in the great traditions of the barrio (New York City's Spanish Harlem), but also break new ground with their fresh approaches to the music.

Friday, July 23 at 7PM

The Knights

The musicians of The Knights take you on visionary musical journeys with every performance. Tremendously versatile, they have performed with such luminaries as Dawn Upshaw, Yo-Yo Ma, Gil Shaham, and Béla Fleck. Join this extraordinary ensemble for a concert that showcases vibrant music by Jessie Montgomery, Anna Clyne, and Christina Courtin, alongside Mozart's classica Eine kleine Nachtmusik.

Friday, July 30 at 7PM

Adrienne Warren and Friends

Adrienne Warren will dazzle you the moment she steps on stage. Her incandescent portrayal of the legendary rock and roll star Tina Turner in the musical Tina earned her a 2020 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. Hear her with some of her closest musical friends in this not-to-be-missed concert.

Friday, August 6 at 7PM

Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective with the Turtle Island Quartet

One jazz master salutes another when 2018 United States Artists Fellow, two-time Oscar nominee, and five-time Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard celebrates saxophone icon Wayne Shorter. Shorter's impact as a composer and performer with Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, Miles Davis's second great quintet, and as a leader of his own group, Weather Report, is legendary. Blanchard, joined by The E-Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet, performs new works as well as arrangements of such classic Shorter tunes as "Diana" and "When It Was Now."

Greenwich House Music School's Uncharted: Riley Mulherkar and Ella Bric

Greenwich House Music School hosts a night with two up-and-coming artists from their ongoing Uncharted series.

Saturday, July 31 at 7PM

Riley Mulherkar and Ella Bric (aka Linda Briceno)

Riley Mulherkar is a 2020 recipient of Lincoln Center's Emerging Artist Award for his work as "an original bandleader, composer, arranger, educator, community activist and advocate for jazz and the arts." He is a founding member of the new music brass quartet The Westerlies.

Two-time Latin Grammy Award-winning producer Linda Briceño is an increasingly respected voice in the Central American music scene, especially following her 2018 Producer of the Year win in the Latin Grammys, making her that award's inaugural female recipient. Spurred by those successes, Briceño is stepping forward for the first time as a frontwoman with the intent of applying her considerable musical experience to a project where she can experiment with R&B, trap, folk, Afro-Latin and jazz from within the performing persona of Ella Bric.



Harlem Stage in partnership with Jazzmobile and Historic Harlem Parks hosts Craig Harris's Nocturnal Nubian Ball...: A Tribute to Sun Ra a night honoring the music and teachings of jazz musician and composer Sun Ra, with jazz trombonist Craig Harris, his band Nation of Imagination and special guests.

Thursday, August 12 at 7PM

Craig Harris's Nocturnal Nubian Ball For the Conscientious Ballers and Cultural Shot Callers

Harlem Stage is thrilled to partner with Bryant Park, Historic Harlem Parks, and Jazzmobile to present Craig Harris's Nocturnal Nubian Ball For the Conscientious Ballers and Cultural Shot Callers. This culmination of Harlem Stage's celebration of Sun Ra and Afrofuturism will feature live concerts at Bryant Park and Marcus Garvey Park, and a virtual premiere at harlemstage.org. Harris, who most recently co-composed the soundtrack for the critically acclaimed movie, Judas and the Black Messiah, will perform with his band, Nation of Imagination and special guests. The virtual premiere will stream on harlemstage.org in the fall and will feature both outdoor performances, plus exclusive performances and interviews.

When Craig Harris exploded onto the jazz scene in 1976, he brought the entire history of the jazz trombone with him. From the growling gutbucket intensity of early New Orleans music through the refined, articulate improvisation of the modern era set forth by J.J. Johnson, and into the confrontational expressionism of the '60s avant-garde, Craig handled the total vernacular the way a skilled orator utilizes the spoken word. He has performed with a veritable Who's Who of progressive jazz' most important figures - including Sun Ra, Cecil Taylor, Sam Rivers, Abdullah Ibrahim, Jaki Byard, Muhal Richard Abrams, David Murray, Henry Threadgill, Lester Bowie, The WORLD Saxophone Quartet, The Roots, RAKIM and the list goes on and on - his own projects display both a unique sense of concept and a total command of the sweeping expanse of musical expression. And it's those two qualities that have dominated Craig's past 15 years of activity, bringing him far beyond the confines of the jazz world and into the sphere of multimedia and performance art as composer, performer, conceptualist, curator and artistic director.

Jazz at Lincoln Center: Evenings with Dizzy's Club



Back-to-back nights of emerging musicians in jazz, courtesy of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Friday, August 13 at 7PM

Young Stars of Jazz featuring Anthony Hervey, trumpet; Alexa Tarantino, alto saxophone; Julian Lee, tenor saxophone; Isaiah J. Thompson, piano; Endea Owens, bass; Kyle Poole, drums

Presented by Jazz at Lincoln Center

Supporting the next generation of jazz stars is one of our most exciting and important missions at Jazz at Lincoln Center. For this performance, this collective of incredible young jazz musicians will take you on a journey through blues, swing and improvisation.

Saturday, August 14 at 7PM

Camille Thurman and the Darrell Green Quintet: Burt Bacharach Reimagined

Presented by Jazz at Lincoln Center

The sky's the limit for the multi-talented Camille Thurman. An award-winning composer and arranger, formidable saxophonist, jaw-dropping vocalist, and trusted bandleader, Thurman would still be making the "rising star" lists even if she focused on just one of her musical gifts. Thankfully, she's instead rapidly developing every aspect of her artistry. For the past several years Thurman has been a popular headliner at Dizzy's Club and a regular presence with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. For this occasion, Thurman has developed a new program of reimagined Burt Bacharach hits. A genre-spanning artist himself, Bacharach was influenced at a young age by jazz icons Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie before becoming one of the most successful songwriters of all time. Over the course of his 60-plus year career, Bacharach has released nine No. 1 hit songs and nearly 50 top-ten hits, blending jazz, bossa nova, soul, and pop styles into a distinctive and enduring new sound. With hundreds of songs to choose from, Thurman has teased just a few of the classics that she'll reimagine with the help of her regular band, the Darrell Green Quintet, including "The Look of Love," "Going Out of My Head," and "(They Long to Be) Close to You." Instantly catchy and yet subtly complex, Bacharach's music is famously adaptable and popular with jazz musicians, and we can't wait to see what Thurman does with it.

Limón Dance Company + Music from the Sole

A double-header of modern American dance and tap with live music.

Monday, August 16 at 7PM

Founded in 1946 by José Limón and Doris Humphrey, the Limón Dance Company has been at the vanguard of American Modern dance since its inception and is considered one of the world's greatest dance companies. Acclaimed for its dramatic expression, technical mastery and expansive, yet nuanced movement, the Limón Dance Company illustrates the timelessness of José Limón's work and vision. The Company's repertory, which includes classic works in addition to new commissions from contemporary choreographers, possesses an unparalleled breadth and creates unique experiences for audiences around the world.

Music from the Sole is a tap dance and live music company that celebrates tap's Afro-diasporic roots, particularly its connections to Afro-Brazilian dance and music, and its lineage to forms like house dance and passinho (Brazilian funk). Led by Brazilian choreographer Leonardo Sandoval and by composer Gregory Richardson, their work embraces tap's unique nature as a blend of sound and movement, incorporating wide-ranging influences like samba, passinho, Afro-Cuban, jazz, and house. As part of its mission to bring tap dance, America's original vernacular dance form, to new audiences, the company appears at both music and dance venues. Recent credits include appearances at Lincoln Center, Kaatsbaan, Jacob's Pillow, The Yard, Caramoor Jazz Festival, Battery Dance Festival, and Tap in Rio. They were recently commissioned new pieces by Works And Process at the Guggenheim, and have received support from the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation, The Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, New England Foundation for the Arts, and the Jerome Foundation. Driven by a firm belief in the transformational power of both dance and music, the company has also partnered with organizations like the National Dance Institute and Lincoln Center Education, highlighting a deep commitment to community engagement, inclusivity, and social impact. Beyond theatres and concert halls, they have brought performances, and discussions to schools, hospitals, prisons, parks, and community centers.

Paul Taylor Dance Company + Elisa Monte Dance

Two fresh and innovative dance companies showcase exhilarating works.

Friday, August 20 at 7PM

Paul Taylor Dance Company has traveled the globe many times over, bringing Paul Taylor's ever-burgeoning repertoire to theaters and venues of every size and description in cultural capitals, on college campuses and in rural communities - and often to places modern dance had never been seen before. The Taylor Company has performed in more than 500 cities in 64 countries, representing the United States at arts festivals in more than 40 countries and touring extensively under the aegis of the U.S. Department of State. In 1997 the Company toured throughout India in celebration of that nation's 50th Anniversary. Its 1999 engagement in Chile was named the Best International Dance Event of 1999 by the country's Art Critics' Circle. In the summer of 2001 the Company toured in the People's Republic of China and performed in six cities, four of which had never seen American modern dance before, and has since returned on four separate multi-week tours. In the spring of 2003 the Company mounted an award-winning four-week, seven-city tour of the United Kingdom. The company regularly tours throughout North America, South America, Asia and Europe.

Elisa Monte Dance (EMD) bridges cultural barriers through the universal language of dance. The company's work emphasizes three main objectives: train and maintain a corps of professional dancers of multi-ethnic origin, capable of meeting the artistic and physical demands of the choreography; educate individuals in the art of movement and in appreciation of live dance performance; and collaborate with distinguished artists across other disciplines. Founded in 1981, EMD bridges cultural barriers through the universal language of dance. From its earliest recognition on the world stage in 1982 as "Best Company" at the International Dance Festival of Paris, the company has succeeded for more than three decades. The work of Elisa Monte, a former principal dancer with Martha Graham Dance Company, Lar Lubovitch, and Pilobolus, is widely recognized for its highly athletic and sensual style, as well as its technical and physical acuity, exploring a multitude of topics and themes.

Classical Theatre of Harlem

A unique night of theater with the beloved Classical Theatre of Harlem.

Friday, September 10 at 7PM

Performance details TBA

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) provides theatrical productions and theatre-based educational and literary programs in Harlem and beyond. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has prioritized opportunity and access in the theatrical arts: onstage, backstage, in its administration, board, and audience. By leading with diversity, equity and inclusion as its core values, CTH attracts one of the most racially, generationally and socio-economically diverse theatre audiences in New York City. CTH engages with Harlem residents, businesses, schools, and community-based organizations, to directly benefit 18,000 people each year. In fact, CTH is the only professional theatre company above 96th Street dedicated to the classical canon, revivals, new works and musicals.

National Sawdust: Allison Loggins-Hull premieres Diametrically Composed

Cutting-edge Brooklyn venue National Sawdust hosts the world premiere of genre-agnostic flutist and composer Allison Loggins-Hull's Diametrically Composed, with special guests Alicia Hall Moran and Gabriela Martinez.

Friday, September 17 at 7PM

World premiere of Allison Loggins-Hull's Diametrically Composed, with mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran and pianist Gabriela Martinez.

Allison Loggins-Hull is a flutist, composer and producer with an active career performing and creating music of multiple genres, allowing her to engage within an array of musical worlds. Highlights include performances at The GRAMMYs and Carnegie Hall, composing for The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Library of Congress, recording on The Lion King (2019) soundtrack, and much more. In 2009 she and Nathalie Joachim co-founded the critically acclaimed duo Flutronix, which was praised by The Wall Street Journal for being able "to redefine the instrument." Her project Diametrically Composed is a collection of newly commissioned works featuring new music for flute, voice and piano by renowned composers who are also mothers. Those composers include Loggins-Hull herself, as well as Paola Prestini, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Jessica Meyer, and Alicia Hall Moran.

The Town Hall: Centennial Concert with Chris Thile and More TBA

Legendary NYC venue The Town Hall celebrates their 100th anniversary with Grammy-winning musician Chris Thile and special guests TBA for an evening celebrating the remarkable history of Town Hall.

Monday, September 20 at 7PM

100th Anniversary Concert: Chris Thile with band + special guests

MacArthur Fellow and Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, songwriter Chris Thile is a founding member of the critically acclaimed bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. For four years, Thile hosted public radio favorite Live from Here with Chris Thile (formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion). Most recently, Chris recorded Laysongs, out June 4, 2021 on Nonesuch.

The Town Hall's centennial concert in Bryant Park commences the storied hall's centennial season. The evening, hosted by Chris Thile, will pay tribute to the great artists and art forms that the hall nurtured and introduced to New York City. Known for being at the vanguard, the Town Hall held the concert hall debuts of many great artists like Marian Anderson, Isaac Stern, Billie Holiday, Glenn Gould, Leontyne Price, Nina Simone, Bob Dylan, Coretta Scott King and João Gilberto, among others. From 1935- 1956, The Town Hall hosted America's Town Meeting of the Air, one of the first of the radio "talk shows," a program which featured guests, scholars, and experts who discussed important issues of the day. Over its two decade run, the program's guests included Eleanor Roosevelt, Langston Hughes, Earl Browder, Senator Joseph McCarthy, Carl Sandburg, Pearl Buck and Mary McLeod Bethune.