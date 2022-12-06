vaultboy Releases New Single 'christmas as a kid'

On the heels of his latest EP release, viral pop singer-songwriter vaultboy is back spreading some seasonal nostalgia and cheer. The Jacksonville, Florida-based artist penned an original holiday tune, "christmas as a kid," which releases today via label Fast Friends / ADA Worldwide.

"My new song 'christmas as a kid' is me capturing my warm and fuzzy feelings around Christmas growing up. It's incredibly picturesque and nostalgic for me and pulls me right back to those moments as a kid with my family on Christmas. I hope this song can help others remember those good times, too." - vaultboy

Best known for his TikTok smash "everything sucks" which has racked up over 200 million streams, vaultboy continues his trend of releasing relatable earworms to the world. In November 2022 he dropped his new EP, 'this is what I get,' including undeniably catchy singles "I wish you knew", "ghost stories", and "why u gotta be like that" featuring NIGHTLY. In late October vaultboy hit the road with friend and collaborator NIGHTLY in promotion of the project, stopping in select cities across the US.

vaultboy will continue bringing his music to the masses in 2023, embarking a short winter headline run - the vaultboy tour - which kicks off February 13th (tickets here). And fans should definitely keep their ear to the ground for more music to come.

Listen to the new single here:

the vaultboy tour Tour Dates

Feb 13 - St. James Hall - Vancouver, BC

Feb 15 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

Feb 17 - Vinyl @ Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

Feb 18 - Schuba's - Chicago, IL

Feb 21 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY

Feb 23 - The Drake - Toronto, ON