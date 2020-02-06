twst Unveils New Track 'Are You Listening?' and Video

twst, the project of Welsh songwriter, vocalist and producer Chloé Davis, unveils a new track "Are You Listening?," and its music video via Notion today.

Listen below!

"'Are You Listening?' is about the information overload we receive on a daily basis, and the struggle to try and find some truth and meaning in it," says twst. There's a pressure to have strong opinions and present a certain image, but is anyone really listening and do they really give a f? It's an angry, frustrated, helpless call out; inspired by fake news, climate change, consumption, internet addiction, misogyny; an apocalyptic feeling that's kinda looming right now."

twst is already catching the attention of the likes of Apple Music's Zane Lowe, who gave "Are You Listening?" a World First play and premiered her debut track, "Girl On Your TV , " and The Guardian, who named her an artist to watch for 2020. Co-produced with collaborator Danio Forni-who also co-produced "Always" and the aforementioned "Girl on Your TV"-"Are You Listening?" is the latest song from the rising London artist who produced her previously unveiled track "Sad Girls Club But U Gotta Be Cute," by herself. Rob Kinelski (Billie Eilish, King Princess, Alice Merton, Alessia Cara) has mixed all of the songs she has shared thus far.

Born and raised in Barry, Wales, twst grew up working in her father's chicken factory. After leaving home at 14, she left formal education and became something of a recluse; relocating to a recording studio in the South Wales Valleys where she began teaching herself about production, pop culture and the world in the rural countryside. Now based in London, twst writes, produces and directs all of her music and videos, mostly within the four walls of her bedroom, regularly working with friends from the close knit community she has immersed herself in since moving to the city.





