theLINE Unveil New Single From Upcoming EP

theLINE recently announced a new EP entitled "Sour To Punker" and they are back today with a new single...

"Sour To Punker" will be released on October 23rd via the band's family label, ImageArt Records. This batch of songs was primarily recorded over a couple sessions in late 2019 and finished right before Christmas. In a hail mary the band decided to drop one more track that they wrote during the Covid-19 quarantine which is the new single 'Harmony Do You Miss We'.

"Rooted in the spirit of 'unity' and the philosophy that 'we' is more powerful than 'me.' It's retrospective, but also a dedication to our future perspectives." the band told Flood Magazine about the new single.

A quick look back. From the early 1990s through to 2001 theLINE released four full-length studio albums to critical acclaim and achieved cult status globally as a dynamic and dangerous four piece that wasn't limited to the sounds of the time. While the "Californian punk" movement swept just about every guitar band of the time into it's all consuming three chord hook and melody tsunami (and theLINE got tossed in there with them by those too lazy to know better) the truth is the band stayed ruthless and committed to developing their own sound.

As founding member Donald Horne explains "Playing art punk in the 90's was an interesting place to be, the pop punk world was exploding and we were always grouped in with those bands, but since our records played more like a high tempo'ed RUSH 2112 or an early Iron Maiden record, we had to forge our own way, which was fine with us. We did our thing and have no regrets."

Despite enjoying eager support from a solid and loyal fan base, theLINE took an extended hiatus professionally to get some living done. But Ryan Immegart and co-founder Donald Horne continued writing music together with a view that reforming the band was inevitable when the timing became right. It's a friendship forged on the discovery of the unknown. "We've been songwriting partners since high school and we push's each another's ideas to a place that neither of us can reach without the other. That's where the sound of theLINE is born right there," says Immegart.

Fast forward to today. Ryan and Donald, along with the unyielding energy of bassist Collin Schlesinger and drummer Jonah Immegart, form theLINE with arguably it's most formidable and creatively diverse lineup. Not to mention it's a family affair since Jonah is Ryan's son and Collin is practically his son-in-law.

Says Immegart senior: "Ultimately we are pushing to write music that is timeless. There's no schtick. We're building upon the experimental foundations of our past with an expansive energy. We're here to break boundaries and genres that are all parts 70's prog, 80's punk, the art punk of the early 90's and churn it into something unknown, unpredictable and completely un-s, and still with meaty hooks that'll rip right into you."

