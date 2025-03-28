poptropicaslutz! Release New Album ‘the new 925’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nick Crawford and Christian Cicilia of Los Angeles (via New York) duo poptropicaslutz! have unveiled their magnum opus, ‘the new 925’ out now via Epitaph. After releasing their debut record in 2023, a cross-country move from their hometown of Long Island propelled the band into an era of creative freedom and expression that led them to the conscious decision to “kill the old poptropicaslutz.”

While previous projects – ‘just in case the world ends’ EP (2022) and debut album ‘face for the radio/voice for a silent film’ (2023) - floated between guitar-filled angst and the contemporary hyper-pop boom, ‘the new 925’ centers the band at the forefront of Gen Z’s experimental, Hip-Hop infused, SoundCloud-sleaze scene.

With the arrival of ‘the new 925’ poptropicaslutz! has evolved into a fully formed band. Blending versatile elements of pop and rap with auto-tuned vocals and a polished production quality, their lyrics delve into the complexities of modern life, tackling themes that resonate with a new generation of creatives in their 20s. From self-discovery and personal growth to the pursuit of external validation, navigating party culture, and leaving the past behind, poptropicaslutz! embodies the dream life they've always envisioned; one that's authentic and unapologetically their own.

On lead single, ‘house by the beach’, the duo glides between rap-inflected verses and glitchy, experimental pop breakdowns, with production from Joey “Kodeblooded” Khodanian and Sam “Aldrch” Richman. Watch the music video here.

After cutting their teeth on Soundcloud, poptropicaslutz! reached a viral moment on Tik-Tok for their debut single “grandma got runover by a lawnmower” (2020) which Fashionably Early described as a meeting of “post-hardcore and rap”. Reeling from the online buzz, the band started to develop a cult-like following around New York that has now grown into a dedicated fanbase. In recent years pts! has leaned into their electronic and guitar-led influences that caught the attention of Epitaph Records, where they released 2 EP’s before their first album Face For The Radio (2023), a collection of “complex and dynamic pop songs best visualized as colorful mosaic paintings of sound” (Ones To Watch).

Over the years the duo has become synonymous for their raucous live shows, making them a must-see act on the east coast. Starting April 9th optropicaslutz! are going international with a headlining tour across NYC, Los Angeles, Chicago, and London (with two back-to-back sold-out nights due to popular demand!)

poptropicaslutz! Tour Dates

April 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

April 11 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

April 13 – London, UK – Waiting Room * SOLD OUT

April – 14 – London UK – Waiting Room * SOLD OUT

April 18 – New York, NYC – Mercury Lounge

Photo Credit: Max Durante

