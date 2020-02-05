mxmtoon Shares New Video For 'fever dream'

mxmtoon started the year by dropping the gorgeous new song "fever dream," a track Paper Magazine described as "a nostalgic song... She comes out on the other side with an empowered message for her listeners." Today fans are in for another treat with the 19-year-old singer/songwriter sharing the video for the track. The clip features Maia in a special dance sequence where she meets her younger and future self.

She tells us "From the start I knew that I wanted "fever dream" to have a dance based music video! Dance has always been a hugely important part of my life, and to finally make a song that felt like it could exist in another creative world that I grew up involved in was utterly exciting. We wanted to work with the themes of the single to make a video that exemplifies the nostalgia the lyrics evoke but also the courage to move forward. This project was so much fun for me to work on, and the amazing crew involved couldn't have done a better job.

Director and choreographer Erin Murray says, "This video is a dawn to dusk dance between Maia, her memories of her past, and her expectations for her future. I wanted to capture the genuine exuberance of the song while alluding to the ways nostalgia and expectation color our present. Working with Maia was an absolute pleasure, and I hope people feel as good watching this video as we felt making it!"

Newly relocated from her hometown of Oakland, Maia is currently at work on a pair of back-to-back EPs due out later this year. mxmtoon's recently announced dawn & dusk tour is selling quickly and will see her take her engaging live performance to more fans than ever. All dates are listed below.

Tour Dates:

5/8/2020 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*

5/9/2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom*

5/12/2020 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory*

5/14/2020 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

5/16/2020 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom*^

5/19/2020 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom^

5/20/2020 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox^

5/22/2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex^

5/23/2020 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre^

5/26/2020 - Dallas, TX - Trees^

5/27/2020 - Austin, TX - The Parish^

5/28/2020 - Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs^

5/30/2020 - Orlando, FL - The Social (Acoustic Set)#

5/31/2020 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (The Loft)#

6/2/2020 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club#

6/4/2020 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club#

6/5/2020 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral#

6/6 - 6/7/20 - Cleveland, OH - WonderStruck Festival

6/8/2020 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts#

6/9/2020 - Boston, MA - Royale#

6/12/2020 - New York, NY - Webster Hall#

* w/ Temporex

^ w/ Verzache

# w/ Claud

Photo Credit: April Blum





