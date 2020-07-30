mxmtoon Announces 'dusk' EP

She also shares the videos for "bon iver" + "almost home."

Today mxmtoon, also known as Maia, announced the follow up to her dawn EP, dusk will be released October 1st. The singer-songwriter will be sharing more details from the highly anticipated release over the coming weeks but today fans were treated to a new song, the gorgeous "bon iver." It's the first new music we are hearing from the 20-year-old since dawn was released this past spring and hails a new chapter for her musically.

"bon iver" charms with it's elegant and swirling guitars, a song perfect for late summer evenings. Maia tells us "when we think of nightfall, we often associate it to the "end" of something. the "bon iver" music video is meant to counter that notion, and to spark thought over the possibilities that are ahead instead. a day does not just end when the sun goes down, you continue to find wonder and joy despite the dark, and a whole other world awaits you as the moon glides overhead. new beginnings are not limited to a rising sun, your world is what you make it whenever you choose to begin."

"bon iver" follows the release earlier this week of the video for "almost home," the final release from the dawn EP. The videos signify the closing of a chapter and the start of another.

On "almost home" Maia tells us "right now we find ourselves in uncharted waters, unsure of how to navigate to shore. as i've spent my quarantine with my family, i've watched in awe of the resiliency of my younger cousins. a five and eight year old who have maintained their optimism and wonder for a world that seems otherwise terrifying. the "almost home" music video is meant to encapsulate the spirit of curiosity that i think we could all benefit from as we grow up and come across challenges. the world may be scary and bleak, but finding the voice of your five year old self may be the answer to getting through the hard moments."

Photo Credit: Cesar Balcazar

