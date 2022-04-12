Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

morgxn Teams Up With TOKiMONSTA For New Song 'Loved By U'

The track is out now on Young Art Records.

Apr. 12, 2022  
Today, rising artist morgxn unveils a new song in collaboration with TOKiMONSTA, "Loved By U"-The track is out now on Young Art Records.

"A collaboration between me and TOKiMONSTA actually began at a Halloween party hosted by Charli XCX," morgxn describes, "Fast forward to the pandemic and I sent her this very special song I had written in London just before the lockdown, and she resonated with the message and the lyrics. I think after the last 2 years, the idea of craving touch that feels euphoric and cathartic is what this song is about."

morgxn's latest album, MERIDIAN [extended edition] is out now, and features beloved songs such as "WONDER," "DON'T THINK ABOUT IT," "THE WAY IT WAS," as well as previously unreleased track "IF I KNEW YOU IN A PAST LIFE."

"MERIDIAN: is more about the journey than the destination," morgxn explains. "It is about the mystery-what lies beyond our eyesight. In order to reach the meridian plane, things have to break. There has to be so much momentum-like a plane taking off-but rather than soaring into midair, you hit a wall. But through that wall is a whole other world. There's a world of wonder beyond. The question is always more important than the answer. The guide is you, and animals/mother nature. The quest is evolving. Self-evolution. Human evolution."

He continues, "My journey to MERIDIAN was as much about the things that fell apart as it was the journey of how it came together. In a way, it's a celebration of finding a new way even when you don't see it yourself. I felt like this would let me gather the journey I've taken independently and share it as one project-as I hoped it would be. The word MERIDIAN came to me in a dream, and these songs got me through the last 2 years. Now I release it and continue on. Evolving as I go."

Nashville-born Morgan Isaac Karr, best known as morgxn, released his debut album vital in 2018 including the hit lead single "home" featuring Walk The Moon. The track was a Top 10 Alternative Radio hit, landing on the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart and Billboard Rock Airplay Chart. He has toured extensively with the likes of Patrick Droney, X Ambassadors, Phoebe Ryan, miike snow, Skylar Grey, Smallpools and more, and has played major U.S. festivals including Lollapalooza, Firefly and Hangout.

Listen to the new single here:


