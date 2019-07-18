mau5trap to Hold Label Takeover at Village Underground in London

The mau5trap contingent make their way to the UK this summer for a rare label showcase on Thursday 22nd August at London's Village Underground, nestled in the heart of Shoreditch, the perfect place to feel the full force of the best mau5trap has to offer.



The line-up features a who's who of mau5trap's current signings, and a solid insight into the talent on its roster. Topping the bill are fellow LA residents i_o and Rinzen, each of them having stormed into the limelight over the past couple of years with their respective takes on techno and progressive production. Following closely behind is Toronto based Attlas, rising stars Gallya, Ghost Dance and rounding out with a British rep in the shape of Dom Kane. Tickets on sale now.

EVENT INFO

mau5trap Label Takeover - London

Thursday 22nd August 2019

i_o

Rinzen

Attlas

Gallya

Ghost Dance

Dom Kane



Venue: Village Underground, 54 Holywell Lane, Shoreditch, London, EC2A 3PQ Price from: £10+BF / Times: 20:00 - 02:00hrs

Age: 18 and over (valid photo ID required) / www.facebook.com/officialcream / www.cream.co.uk

TICKETS

www.skiddle.com/e/13583934

www.residentadvisor.net/events/1288583



A decade since its formation, mau5trap-the independent label founded by groundbreaking electronic music producer deadmau5-has become a bastion for trailblazing and genre-defying artists. Casting a palpable influence over the genre, Mixmag readers voted mau5trap among the "Top 50 Labels of the Decade," placing it in the Top 10. It has served as an influential platform for dance music heavyweights such as Feed Me, Zedd, Moguai, Noisia, Chris Lake and many more. A combination of dark, forceful techno and complex, electro sounds, the label acts as hot bed for rising talent such as ATTLAS, Matt Lange, No Mana and REZZ. www.mau5trap.com





