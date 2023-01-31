Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
lovelytheband Announce Third Full Length Album 'if we're being honest'

The new album will be released on June 2.

Jan. 31, 2023  

lovelytheband announces their third full length album, if we're being honest, due June 2nd via the band's own record label, happy accident, in partnership with Vydia.

The album follows the band's latest single, "sail away," which currently boasts over 20M streams globally and a remix from multi-platinum producer & acclaimed DJ, R3HAB. The track is currently #7 on the US Alternative radio chart, #14 on Canadian Alternative Rock radio and peaked at #22 on Spotify's Global Rock streaming chart.

Pre-save the album here.

On creating of the album, lovelytheband vocalist Mitchy Collins shares, "We found ourselves being drawn to songs that all shared a common thread of honesty. The lyrics are literal and expose more of our truth than ever before. It was an incredibly challenging and rewarding experience. We weren't only writing music infused with moments of introspection; we put our deepest fears, doubts, and confessions into every line and every melody.

The creative process of this record has set into motion a much welcomed inertia of healing. Jordan, Sam, and myself don't wear our struggles the same way. But they eat at us all. We encourage everyone to share more... and if we're being honest, it feels good to feel good again."

In conjunction with the album release, lovelytheband will embark on their headlining if we're being honest tour on June 6th with special guest Beach Weather. Tickets will be available via Spotify presale from Wednesday, February 1st at 10 AM local through Thursday, February 2nd

10 PM local. The artist presale will take place from Thursday, February 2nd at 10 AM local time through 10 PM local time. Tickets will be available to the public Friday, February 3rd at 10 AM local time.

lovelytheband achieved massive success with their debut single "broken", spending nine weeks at number one on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart. The double-platinum selling track remained on the chart for seventy six weeks, the longest running entry at the time. Since its release, the music video has surpassed 44M views on YouTube and 500M global streams. The single appeared on the band's debut album Finding It Hard To Smile which was released in 2018.

lovelytheband Tour Dates

with Beach Weather

June 6 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory San Diego

June 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

June 9 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

June 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

June 12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

June 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

June 15 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

June 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

June 20 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

June 21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

June 23 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club
June 24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

June 27 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at XL Live

June 28 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall



