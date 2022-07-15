iann dior Treats Fans to Surprise Track 'I Find It Hard'

Multi-platinum selling, chart topping, iann dior has released a new surprise single, "I Find It Hard," along with a new tour visual.

dior has become one of the industry's fastest rising new artists. Puerto Rican-born, Corpus Christi-raised Michael Iann Olmo (also known as "iann dior") found success with the first song he ever wrote.

After uploading to SoundCloud, the song gained 10,000 plays in its first week and caught the ear of Internet Money founder Taz Taylor who invited the budding songwriter to work with him in LA. Shortly afterwards, iann dior inked a deal with Elliot Grainge's label 10K Projects in April 2019 and released his project Industry Plant.

2020 was a breakout year for the burgeoning star with his feature on the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "Mood" with 24KGoldn, which is now certified 4x platinum and charted inside the Top 10 for 10 weeks. The duo performed the track on the The Voice, American Music Awards, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and were nominated for 2 VMAS, 3 Billboard Music Awards, 1 AMA and 1 iHeart Radio Music Award for their success with "Mood."

iann has released songs with acts like Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, Clean Bandit, Trippie Redd and more. Known as a highly versatile talent, his work has charted in Alternative, Pop, Rap and Electronic/Dance genres and has earned him the #1 spot on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. iann dior assures his fans this is only the beginning. "A number one album is up next... I want to become the number one artist in the world, and I am fully determined and obsessed with being the greatest."

Earlier this year, dior released his latest album on to better things, which has amassed over 180+ million streams and received acclaim from NPR, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NME, who hailed the album a "a bigger, more confident statement, and a perfect ode to the evolution of pop-punk."

The album's first single "v12" ft. Lil Uzi Vert was released to critical acclaim by the likes of The New York Times, Complex, V Magazine, VIBE and many more. The track was immediately playlisted on Spotify's New Music Friday and Rap Caviar amongst others and first premiered on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 show. Following up, he shared the guitar forward single "let you," which was featured in German luxury fashion house MCM's latest SS22 collection that saw dior star as the face of the campaign.

Most recently, dior released his latest single "Live Fast Die Numb," an anthemic record that demonstrates the wide scope of his talent. Upon release, the track received acclaim from BET, HotNewHipHop, and more.

Adding to his incredible accolades, dior was named to the coveted Forbes '30 Under 30' list in 2021. In total, dior has amassed over 3.7 billion streams worldwide and is embarking on Machine Gun Kelly's arena tour in the United States and Europe this summer and fall.

Watch the new music video here:

"MAINSTREAM SELLOUT TOUR" EU DATES

September 17: Lanxess Arena- Cologne, DE

September 19: Tipsport Arena - Prague, CZ

September 21: Palais 12- Brussels, BE

September 23: Festhalle - Frankfurt, DE

September 25: Olympiahalle - Munich, DE

September 27: Mediolanum Forum - Milan, IT

September 28: Hallenstadion - Zurich, CH

September 29: Zenith - Paris, FR

October 1: Wembley Arena - London, UK

October 4: Arena - Birmingham, UK

October 6: Leeds Arena - Leeds, UK

October 7: OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

October 9: 3arena - Dublin, IR

October 12: AFAS Live - Amsterdam, NL