iHeartRadio Announces 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

iHeartMedia today announced the lineup for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, the annual legendary concert event on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 at Las Vegas' hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena.

This year, the epic two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival main stage will feature performances by Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Nicki Minaj, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, The Black Keys and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

The Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the new immersive event and entertainment district, AREA15 in Las Vegas and will feature live performances from Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith, with more to be announced. In addition to live performances from today's hottest artists, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners.

"We're thrilled to once again return to Las Vegas for a weekend full of great live music with this year's Festival," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "What makes this festival one of a kind is that we have the best artists from every genre of music that we play on our 860 iHeart stations all on one stage. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see so many legends performing together."

Each night, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will broadcast a two-night television special this October. In addition, The CW will exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via The CW app and CWTV.com.

"This is the one music festival that celebrates the best in class in all genres of music," said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. "Fans love this weekend because they discover new artists and the artists leave with new fans."

Capital One cardholders will have access to presale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival beginning Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET through Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET or while supplies last.

For presale tickets and more details, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Capital One cardholders can also add a Capital One Access Pass when purchasing presale tickets, which includes access to an exclusive cardholder event featuring a private soundcheck performance by Avril Lavigne, plus complimentary food, drinks, and more. Capital One Access Passes are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, when the presale period opens, eligible Capital One rewards-earning cardholders can also redeem their rewards for tickets, Capital One Access Passes, and special VIP packages on Capital One Entertainment while supplies last.

In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have chances to win exclusive trips to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage.

Proud partners of this year's event include Arrowhead® Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water, Capital One, The CW, Famous Footwear, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, M&M's® and T-Mobile, with more to be announced.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival is co-produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia; and Michael Dempsey for Dempsey Productions.

For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival. For news and information about the Daytime Stage, fans can visit iHeartRadio.com/DayStage or follow #iHeartDayStage on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.