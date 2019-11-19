iDKHOW's Christmas Drag EP is Out Now

Just in time for the holidays, I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME have released their Christmas Drag EP. The three-track release includes a reworked version of the title track, "Christmas Drag," cover of Slade's "Merry Christmas Everybody," along with the brand new song "Oh Noel." Perfect for any holiday playlists you may be assembling.

The band previously released their debut EP, 1981 Extended Play, peaking at #1 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart. This Winter the band will stay cozy sharing stages with Twenty One Pilots, The 1975, The Killers, Jimmy Eat World, Angels & Airwaves, Silversun Pickups, and more.

iDKHOW is led by Dallon Weekes, who as bassist/backing vocalist for Panic! At The Disco from 2009 to 2017, co-wrote Panic's massive hits "This Is Gospel" and "Girls/Girls/Boys," and is credited on nearly all of the songs that comprise the Platinum-certified Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!

On Christmas Drag, Weekes explains, "I wrote [the song] 'Christmas Drag' over a decade ago. I've always been a sucker for Christmas music, and this was one of the first Christmas songs I ever wrote for myself. I'm happy I got a chance to give it a proper recording and release. 'Oh Noel' was recorded in one take, on the first try. I recorded it with a fella named Stu Maxfield, who is this fantastic musician from Provo. After we did the first pass, the engineer asked us if we wanted another take. We looked at each other and said no at the same time. A pretty special studio moment."

Listen to "Oh Noel" here:





