glimmers Share New Single & Video 'By The Lips'

Atlanta-based rock band glimmers has released their newest single today with "By The Lips," premiering now with Alternative Press. The new track was taken from the band's upcoming EP Worlds Apart, due to be released April 23rd on Common Ground Collective. Alongside the single, glimmers is premiering the next chapter in a series of cinematic videos that follow a couple through the highs and lows of a relationship. The newest track and video take on a much more intimate and intense feel, focusing on how it feels to be in an uninterrupted space with the person you love. Fans can check out the premiere of "By The Lips" on Alternative Press now at www.altpress.com/features/glimmers-by-the-lips-video

On their new single, glimmers frontwoman Maggie Schneider shares with Alternative Press, "'By The Lips' is our fourth episode of this story. At this point, our couple has reunited for the first time since their breakup. The song is about those intense feelings you feel for somebody, especially right after the relationship has ended. As the song builds, the couple becomes more intimate, but there's still some uncertainty of whether it'll work out."

"We hope that our listeners connect emotionally to our EP. These songs are like the soundtrack of my life and represent what I've learned from my relationships. I hope that these songs comfort and inspire others to express their emotions through whatever they love to do" she continues.

The release of "By The Lips" follows up singles "Not Good At Goodbyes," "Fallin," and "Purple Tux," which have been featured on sites such as NPR, Alternative Press, The Noise, and The Alternative. Worlds Apart is available to pre-order ahead of its release now at cgc.lnk.to/WorldsApart

Diamonds don't shine, they glimmer. In early 2020, five friends who'd been playing music together since the summer of 2019 decided to put a fresh stamp on their collective, glimmers. Meeting separately but all through mutual friends, the five members of glimmers formed as the backing band of Atlanta artist Maggie Schneider - but what started as a backing band quickly became a family.

The band's debut EP Cluttered Heart introduced the 5-piece to the world through standout singles like "Don't Tell Me" and "For Me It's You." In just 5 months of being a band, the EP reached a total of 95,000 streams, receiving attention from outlets like Substream Magazine, idobi Radio, and Hot Topic. The pop/rock group find their main influences in the melodic sounds of Mayday Parade, the personal lyrics of All Time Low and the songwriting of Julia Michaels.

Now, the glimmers family is ready to share the next chapter of their story. Building off of their previous EP, Worlds Apart tells the story of a relationship from its ending. The first taste of this storyline shines through their lead single "Not Good at Goodbyes," which encapsulates the feeling of being the main character in a coming of age movie.

glimmers is about connection, whether it be the friendship of the bandmates or the intimate connection felt between the band and their fans at a live show. Look these songs in the eyes and let a glimmer of light into your cluttered heart.

glimmers is Maggie Schneider (lead vocals/piano), Alex Downtain (lead guitar), Alex Norrell (rhythm guitar/backup vocals), Ari Patwary (bass), Jeremy Russell (drums).

