deadmau5 Joins Live HD Streaming Platform StreamVoodoo as Equity Partner

Live HD video streaming platform StreamVoodoo announce equity partner deadmau5 (aka Joel Zimmerman) as Supreme Overlord, joining the executive team alongside CEO Sam Feuer, CTO Dr. Richard Smrt and COO Marcelo Moyano (COO). StreamVoodoo powers streaming for a new generation of content consumers, connecting multiple HD video feeds with studio-quality sound in real-time with nearly zero latency from anywhere in the world. You instantly become your own HD video network using StreamVoodoo.

deadmau5 has long been at the forefront of music and technology, a long-time proponent and enthusiast of streaming for over thirteen years, incorporating real-time streaming with his dynamic performances. The electronic music pioneer has been eager to launch his own streaming platform for quite some time and it is now realized in StreamVoodoo's high definition, engaging audio/visual product with truly limitless capabilities.

StreamVoodoo is equipped to execute thrilling live entertainment in a remote setting for artists globally. The streaming platform will also enable musicians and creatives to conduct private sessions, concerts, interviews, lessons and tutorials all with high-quality video and audio.

"All musicians and artists need a solution like this today and for the future," said deadmau5. "I was working on bringing my shows online and starting my own streaming platform to connect with my community. Not just for me, but for all musicians in the world. After the pandemic began, we needed a solution for video quality with excellent sound, beyond anything that has been done before. We tested every other provider offering and I didn't find what I was looking for. Marcelo met with me via StreamVoodoo and showed me the quality, security and reliability of the service. Right after that, we got to working and the fact that StreamVoodoo was able to integrate with our current frontend was incredible. The integration literally took five minutes. With other providers this would take months and it still wouldn't come close to this quality. Marcelo, Richard and Sam love technology as much as I do. Their execution is phenomenal for live concerts and streaming sessions at scale with no latency."

"We know deadmau5 pushes the boundaries of visual and audio experiences," says StreamVoodoo Co-Founder and COO Marcelo Moyano. "His shows are legendary and everyone loves the energy he creates during live concerts. He has been streaming for over thirteen years and needed a solution to launch his own streaming platform. Richard, Sam and I felt compelled to find a way to have deadmau5 on board as an equity partner in StreamVoodoo. His creativity is the perfect complement for our company and we could not be more proud to welcome him into the business."

