beccs Added to Additional Dates on Pomme Tour

Indie pop artist beccs has been added as the opening act to additional dates on Pomme's headlining US tour. There are now four chances to catch beccs perform new music from her forthcoming EP, stay moist out June 28, at dates including Boston, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles this June.

In celebration of the EP, beccs will be partnering with Shag...A Sexy Shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for her stay moist EP release pop-up concert & Q&A June 29 at 3pm ET. The queer artist will be launching a stay moist merch collab with Shag at their EP release pop-up pride event.

Having been featured on The BUILD Series with Monet X Change from RuPaul’s Drag Race for her queer-inclusive Christmas music video, "Before This Christmas Ends,” beccs remains at the forefront of exuberant pride, radical self acceptance and self love. Join beccs to celebrate pride month at her performance below, see more HERE.

Upcoming beccs Performances

June 12 - The Sinclair - Boston

June 15 - Webster Hall - New York City

June 18 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco

June 19 - The Regent - Los Angeles

June 29 - EP release pride pop-up concert & Q&A - Shag...A Sexy Shop in Williamsburg

stay moist is a bold, edgy, colorful indie pop record filled with maximalist pop production, vulnerability, show-stopping vocals and some serious earworms. Spanning its sonic and emotional range, the EP features a range of collaborators, including Oscar nominated Ian Chang from Son Lux and pop feminist force, Bitch.

beccs had coined the term stay moist during the pandemic when she would find herself crying. To bring levity and a sense of connection to these episodes, she would take a snotty selfie and post it to her Instagram grid with the caption “stay moist”. What started as a coping mechanism in isolation soon turned into a motto of resilience, motivation, growth, and most importantly - whimsy.

Each song on this EP reflects and confronts difficult, shameful, even ugly parts of oneself. By allowing pain and trauma to move through like water instead of getting lodged inside, we can all ‘stay moist’ as a way to remain honest, authentic and glistening through our healing. Tracks like “Good Comin’” and “Rage In My Veins” show the craft of a songwriter in her prime, taking struggles that often connote shame and bringing universality to them with hooks that leave listeners humming long after the song’s end.

Newly released singles “f 0 0 d” (music video) and “Good Comin’” convey the colorful emotional spectrum of what it means to ‘stay moist’. Her next single "Rage In My Veins" out this Friday, June 7 (co-produced by beccs and Godfrey Furchtgott with drum production by Ian Chang of Son Lux / Oscar nominated for Original Score on Everything Everywhere All At Once) is a brave reckoning with our own collective grief and rage. The tour-de-force speaks to how rage is a powerful and potent force that when channeled, can be used to break cycles.

