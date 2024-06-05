beabadoobee Releases New Track 'Coming Home'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critically-acclaimed indie icon beabadoobee has released “Coming Home” from her upcoming third studio album This Is How Tomorrow Moves out August 16 via Dirty Hit. Channeling her love for The Beatles, “Coming Home” is a sweet, nostalgic track about missing loved ones while on the road, complemented with warm, starry-eyed lyricism and a flourish of muted trumpet.

“I wrote it in a hotel room in LA when I was away from my boyfriend, my loved ones, my two cats,” shares beabadoobee. “It opens with all the little mundane things like doing the dishes, that I miss because I’m always away. Really, it’s just a cute little love song with a weird non-existent structure.”

“Coming Home” follows the release of lead single “Take A Bite,” which is the most-added track at triple-A radio in the U.S. for the second week in a row. PRESS HERE to watch the cinematic official video directed by Jake Erland which blends the calm and the chaotic in a recurring dream sequence.

beabadoobee recently announced her North American ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour’ which kicks off September 8 with special guest Hovvdy. Due to popular demand, second shows have been added in New York on September 12 and Los Angeles on September 29. Her return to the U.S. after kicking off Taylor Swift’s 2023 The Eras Tour, the headline dates will bring beabadoobee’s incomparable live show to major cities coast-to-coast including Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Denver, and more, as well as New York’s Central Park SummerStage. Tickets are on sale beginning Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Please visit beabadoobee.com for tickets, pre-sale info, and tour info.

Last month, the official This Is How Tomorrow Moves tracklist lit up the Los Angeles skyline after being revealed exclusively on a surprise Spotify billboard (see below for full tracklist). Produced by the legendary Rick Rubin, This Is How Tomorrow Moves captures a journey through confidence and introspection, with themes of self-acceptance and personal growth woven throughout, and stands as a testament to beabadoobee’s artistic evolution, resilience as a performer and growth as a songwriter. PRESS HERE to pre-order This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves tracklist:

Take A Bite

California

One Time

Real Man

Tie My Shoes

Girl Song

Coming Home

Ever seen

A Cruel Affair

Post

Beaches

Everything I Want

The Man Who Left Too Soon

This Is How It Went

This Is How Tomorrow Moves captures a journey through confidence and introspection, with themes of self-acceptance and personal growth woven throughout, in parts a love letter to her younger self and all that she’s been through while also taking the reins on the next stage of her life. “I love this album,” beabadoobee shares. “I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”

“I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs,” beabadoobee adds, “In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people's doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it's accepting that there's an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it's childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”

beabadoobee has been on a skyrocketing trajectory to indie pop stardom over the past few years and has received widespread acclaim for her artistry. This summer, she will debut new music on the UK’s biggest stages, headlining the New Music stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, headlining the Radio 1 stage at Reading and Leeds, and as main support for Mitski at London’s All Points East festival. This follows her main support slot on the opening North American leg of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour and the release of her recent singles including “the way things go,” “A Night To Remember” with Laufey, and Top 40 hit “Glue Song.”

2024 TOUR DATES

May 26 - BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend - Luton, UK

August 18 - All Points East - London, UK

August 23 - Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK

August 25 - Reading Festival - Reading, UK

September 8 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

September 9 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

September 11 – SummerStage in Central Park – New York, NY

September 12 – SummerStage in Central Park – New York, NY *SECOND SHOW ADDED*

September 13 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

September 15 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

September 17 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

September 18 – Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO

September 20 –Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

September 21 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

September 24 – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA

September 26 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

September 28 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

September 29 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA *SECOND SHOW ADDED*

About beabadoobee

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Beatrice Laus, known as beabadoobee, has emerged as a British, alt-pop icon. With two acclaimed albums and five diverse EPs she's garnered BRIT Award and BBC Sound Of nominations and won NME’s 2020 Radar award. With over 5 billion streams worldwide, beabadoobee has built a massive, dedicated Gen-Z fan base. Her highly anticipated debut album Fake It Flowers was released in 2020 to widespread critical acclaim and debuted in the top 10 of the UK charts. 2022’s follow up Beatopia is a fantastical yet deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a 7-year-old beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since.

Beatopia debuted in the top 5 of the UK charts and came accompanied by her biggest sold-out UK tour to date, a huge sold-out North America tour, as well as shows in Australia and Asia and performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert. Receiving global praise for Beatopia and gracing the covers of The Face, GQ Hype, UPROXX, and NME, beabadoobee has also shared stages with The 1975, Halsey, and Clairo, and has played at some of the biggest festivals in the world, including Coachella, Glastonbury, Gov Ball, Summer Sonic, and many more.

Photo credit: Jules Moskovtchenko

