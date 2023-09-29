aespa Teams Up With Raye for 'Better Things' Remix

Global pop sensation aespa teams up with RAYE for a remix of their infectious English single “Better Things” via Warner Records.

Since releasing in August, “Better Things” has been making waves with its snappy lyrics and slick choreography. The song, which was co-written by RAYE and Leroy Clampitt, achieves even more girl power on the remix by seamlessly blending RAYE's ferocious rap verse with aespa's shimmering vocals.

“Better Things” will be available as a limited-edition physical single from the US Official aespa Online Store on October 27. The track list includes the original single as well as special remixes, sped up/slowed down versions, and an instrumental version. Pre-order is now available HERE.

“Better Things (RAYE Remix)” follows aespa's third mini album MY WORLD, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and delivered an arsenal of addictive jams including “Spicy,” “‘Til We Meet Again,” and “Welcome To MY World” [feat. nævis]. Additionally, aespa made history at the Governors Ball festival in New York and Outside Lands festival in San Francisco as the first-ever K-Pop group to appear at either festival.

The group is currently in the midst of their “aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPERLINE” world tour, a 14-date trek through North America, Latin America and Europe. With their futuristic stage visuals, high-energy choreography and captivating vocals, the group fiercely commands the stage in every city, delivering fan favorites including “Next Level,” “Savage,” “Girls,” and “Black Mamba,” plus special solo performances and new song previews.

aespa's momentum can be traced back to 2022 when they made their U.S. festival debut at Coachella, delivered their first official late night U.S. TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and kicked off Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in Central Park. aespa then celebrated the release of Girls - The 2nd Mini Album which also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with the New York Times dubbing it “one of the year's most impressive K-Pop releases precisely because of its dual mastery of the intricate and the elegant.”

ABOUT aespa:

aespa [KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER, AND NINGNING] is a fierce female K-Pop group, who in an unprecedented move secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history with their 2020 released, “Black Mamba.”

aespa's hit single “Next Level” followed, and has amassed over 200 million streams on Spotify alone. The group's 2022 EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and crashed the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 - their highest to date. All of these milestones have led to aespa's recently released 3rd Mini Album - MY WORLD, which also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

The group has received praise from the likes of The New York Times, TIME, FORBES, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue and more with UPROXX stating, “nothing is more exciting than a new aespa song.” aespa became the first K-Pop artists to play at the Governors Ball in June and Outside Lands in August before they headed off to continue their first global tour.

aespa's name is derived from a combination of “ae” (avatar and experience) + “aspect.” Each of the four members of aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data.