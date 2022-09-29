Zedd To Perform 'Clarity' Album With 50-Piece Orchestra

GRAMMY® award-winning global superstar, Zedd, will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his iconic Platinum-selling debut album Clarity with a live performance featuring a 50-piece orchestra at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on October 9.

The incredibly special, one night only event will be available to stream live exclusively via the premium social live media platform Moment. Fans around the globe will be able to tune in live to Zedd recreating the chart-topping 2012 album by performing in its entirety for the first time ever and experience the project in a totally new and unique way.

Tickets are on sale now here, and the performance will be available to purchase on demand for 24 hours after the show. Additionally, exclusive merch celebrating the anniversary will be available to purchase.

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with "Clarity" after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since.

Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on "Clarity" (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY® "Best Dance Recording"), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, "Stay The Night" (which racked up more than 1 billion streams), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart.

He's also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single "Stay" which has amassed over 4.7 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks, and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY® Award nomination. His 2018 monster hit "The Middle" with Maren Morris and Grey is officially certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA, and the track garnered Zedd's second #1 at Top 40 radio.

Digitally, the song has over 4 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY® nominations including "Record Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," and "Best Pop Duo or Group Performance." Most recently, Zedd reunited with Maren Morris for his current single, "Make You Say", which also features multitalented electronic duo, BEAUZ. The track has already amassed 28 streams worldwide and the music video was part of Apple's "Made on iPad" campaign.

This year, Zedd also opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions, he was the official pregame DJ during player warmups at this year's NFL Super Bowl LV, and most recently, he was the official DJ at this year's Emmy Awards.