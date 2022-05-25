Zach Bryan Adds Dates to His 'American Heartbreak' Tour

Zach Bryan has announced additional tour dates for his 2022 American Heartbreak Tour, in support of his studio debut album American Heartbreak, available now on double CD and on all DSPs. Triple vinyl to be released March 2023. Click here for more informatino on tour dates and tickets. Check out the complete list of dates below!

Bryan recently released his "American Heartbreak" album. Song for song, each heartfelt composition encapsulates what makes Bryan's music so special: a hard-earned authenticity and innate gift for moving songwriting. With American Heartbreak being his first official studio recorded and produced body of work, the album is sure make a cultural impact to an ardent audience of true believers purely based on the universal appeal of the songs and Bryan's magnetic live shows.

His recent blistering debut set at Stagecoach Festival was the most talked about event of the weekend and left an indelible impression that will challenge perceptions of modern country music. To date, every show of his first extensive US tour has found him connecting with fans in a Springsteen-esqe communal experience thanks to music and attitude that is simple, undiluted, genuine, and captivating.

2022 Tour Dates

# Co-headline with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

* with Charles Wesley Godwin

@ support for Luke Combs

! support for Willie Nelson

May 25 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's

May 26 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's

! May 28 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre

! May 29 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre

# Jun 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

@ Jun 04 - Seattle, WA - - Lumen Field

Jun 05 - Spokane, WA - Riverfront Park Pavilion

Jun 16 - Richmond, VA - Virgina Credit Union Live!

* Jun 16 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

Jun 18 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

Jun 19 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

# Jun 21 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

# Jun 22 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

Jun 25 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

Jul 09 - Pasadena, CA - Palomino Festival

Jul 15 - Canby, OR - - Wild Hare Music Festival

Jul 17 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival

Jul 22 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jul 23 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest

Jul 25 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Jul 28 - Chicago, IL - - Lollapalooza

Jul 29 - Fort Smith, AR - Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival

@ Jul 30 - Atlanta, GA - - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 04 - Chicago, IL - - Windy City Smoke Out Festival

Aug 12 - Gilford, NH - - Band of NH Pavilion / Outlaw Music Festival

Aug 13 - Bethel, NY - - Bethel Woods Center / Outlaw Music Festival

Aug 14 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater / Outlaw Music Festival

Aug 18 - Lewisburg, WV - State Fair of West Virginia

Aug 20 - Alexandria, LA - Bulls, Bands, Barrels

Sep 02 - Weston, CO - Caveman Music Festival at Monument Lake Resort

Sep 03 - Snowmass Village, CO JAS Experience

Sep 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Moon River Festival

Sep 13 - Asheville, NC - EXPLOREASHEVILLE.COM Arena

Sep 14 - Raleigh, NC - Red hat Ampitheater

Sep 16 - Prior, OK - Born & Raised Festival

Sep 17 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion / Outlaw Music Festival

Sep 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Sep 21 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Sep 23 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion / Outlaw Music Festival

Sep 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound On Sound Festival

Sep 27 - New York, NY - The Rooftop on Pier 17

Sep 29 - Newport, KY - Promowest Pavilion at Ovation

Sep 30 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Oct 02 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field

Oct 07 - Austin, TX - - Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct 22 - San Franscisco, CA - The Warfield

Nov 03 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Ampitheater