Yuzima Philip Channels Giorgio Moroder on New Disco Single 'Dance in the Light'

The track is available on all streaming platforms.

NYC prince of noise Yuzima Philip, follows up two stunning singles from upcoming album "Gun Hill Projects" with a nod to the golden age of dance music, Studio 54. The song is called "Dance in the Light" Stream below.

Listen to the new single here:



