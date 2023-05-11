Yuzima Philip Channels Giorgio Moroder on New Disco Single 'Dance in the Light'

New Book from Loretta Lynn to Release Posthumously
It’s been over 60 years since the late Loretta Lynn first rose to stardom, transforming from a coal miner’s daughter to the Queen of Country Music. Loretta knew she was blessed—to record music, to sing her songs to such great crowds, and to write books. Her final offering, A Song and A Prayer, is a collection of prayers combined with song lyrics.
HANK Shares New Single 'BUGS' From 'Call Me Hank (Deluxe)' EP
The song showcases Hank’s creative songwriting as they correlate their apartment bug problem to missing a past lover. It’s a sweet, romantic love song contrasted with images of pest control and shows LAbriola's ability to create the most meaningful lyrics in the not just the most mundane but also the downright disgusting.
SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single 'Everything'
The single is currently impacting active rock radio with early adopters already adding the single upon receipt. The band - Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - have filmed a music video that also brings the album cover to life. Watch the J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi)-directed video!
Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'
Newcomer Thys Nortje has just released his first single titled 'Skryf'. 'Skryf' is described as a love song that combines a contemporary feel with folk sounds and Thys' poetic writing style. Thys Nortje is an up-and-coming artist with a passion for music who has made a name for himself as 'the guy with the guitar'.