Yuna Releases a Cover of TLC's 'Creep'

Today, Malaysian international pop star, Yuna, released a brand-new cover of TLC's Grammy-winning R&B hit, "Creep" only on Amazon Music. Released on the 25th anniversary of the R&B classic's release, Yuna's reimagined take on the song can be heard on Amazon Music's playlist, R&B Rotation, the new home for R&B in heavy rotation.

"Creep is one of my favorite R&B songs of all time. The story is so different. Even though it's very risqué, at the same time it's very real. Like, people go through that sometimes," said Yuna. "I partnered up with Fisticuffs to cover this song. I love it so much so we didn't change too much of the structure, staying to its true essence since it's already perfect. I love TLC and grew up listening to them so I hope when T-Boz and Chilli listen to this they'll like it too."

Listen to Yuna's Cover of "Creep" below!

Born in Kedah, Malaysia and raised primarily in Kuala Lumpur, Yuna now splits her time between Malaysia and Los Angeles (where she recorded her recent album Rouge). "I'm a Muslim singer-songwriter, but I never saw myself as that," she explains. "That label became more obvious to me as I moved to LA... it was really cool that everyone I met supported the fact that I do my own thing and don't sacrifice my identity for the music."

Yuna began writing songs and teaching herself to play guitar at age 14. She recorded her debut album in 2008, earning her five Malaysian Music Award nominations. Her U.S. debut EP, Decorate, featured production by Grammy-award winning producer Pharrell Williams. Rouge, out now on Verve Forecast, follows 2016's critically acclaimed Chapters, which features collaborations with Usher, Jhené Aiko, and DJ Premier. Billboard included the album in their Critics' Picks for Best R&B Albums, and the single "Crush" featuring Usher peaked at #3 on Billboard's Adult R&B Chart.

Amazon Music listeners can find Yuna's cover of "Creep" on the playlist R&B Rotation, the new home for R&B in heavy rotation. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa, play the Amazon Original by Yuna" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.





