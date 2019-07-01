Yuna Debuts PINK YOUTH Video Featuring Little Simz

Today, Malaysian pop artist turned international star Yuna debuts the video for new album track "Pink Youth" featuring Little Simz; watch below! The animated video depicts Yuna and Little Simz saving the world from the powers-at-be trying to capture all color and hope from the world. Conceptualized by Yuna and Adam Sinclair, the video was written, directed and edited by Esteban Valdez, with executive producers Carl Jones and Brian Ash (The Boondocks,Black Dynamite).

"When I was writing 'Pink Youth', I wanted to celebrate being a girl," explains Yuna, "When I was younger, I remember a lot of people didn't believe in me just because I was girl trying to do something amazing... this song is for all the girls out there, who never got the encouragement & support they deserve."

Watch the video here:

Yuna's new album Rouge is out July 12 via Verve Forcast; pre-order HERE. Recently, she confirmed album track "Castaway" features Tyler, the Creator. Watch Yuna describe her inspiration for the song and the collaboration HERE. Watch Yuna's performance on AOL Build HERE, and listen to her interview onAll of It with Allison Stewart HERE. Yuna will be embarking on a U.S. tour in support of the new album. Find a complete list of dates below and ticketsHERE.

Born in Kedah, Malaysia and raised primarily in Kuala Lumpur, Yuna now splits her time between Malaysia and Los Angeles, where she recordedRouge. "I'm a Muslim singer-songwriter, but I never saw myself as that," she explains, "That label became more obvious to me as I moved to LA...it was really cool that everyone I met supported the fact that I do my own thing and don't sacrifice my identity for the music." Yuna describes her new album, noting that "the whole album is about how I am with myself: I'm comfortable with my relationship, with my focus on my career. It's the color of becoming this woman I am."

Yuna began writing songs and teaching herself to play guitar at age 14. She recorded her debut album in 2008, earning her five Malaysian Music Award nominations. Her U.S. debut EP,Decorate, featured production by Grammy-award winning producer Pharrell Williams. Yuna's upcoming release Rouge follows 2016's critically acclaimed Chapters, which features collaborations with Usher, Jhené Aiko ad DJ Premier. Billboard included the album in their Critics' Picks for Best R&B Albums, and the single "Crush" featuring Usher peaked at #3 onBillboard's Adult R&B Chart.

YUNA TOUR

July 14 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL July 16 9:30 Club Washington, D.C. July 17 Sony Hall New York, NY July 18 The Sinclair Boston, MA July 25 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA Aug 2 The New Parish Oakland, CA

ROUGE - TRACKLISTING

1. Castaway (feat. Tyler, the Creator)

2. Blank Marquee (feat. G-Eazy)

3. (Not) The Love of My Life

4. Teenage Heartbreak (feat. MIYAVI)

5. Pink Youth (feat. Little Simz)

6. Forget About You

7. Likes (feat. KYLE)

8. Amy (feat. Masego)

9. Does She (feat. Jay Park)

10. Forevermore

11. Tiada Akhir





