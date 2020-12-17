Ytram Releases New Track 'Alive'

Since awakening his alias Ytram for the first release this year, Martin Garrix has been on a roll with the musical output from his moniker. Just in time for the end of the year he releases 'Alive'.

'Alive' sees him team up with Citadelle, a brand new DJ duo from France. Their sound perfectly fits the deeper output Ytram has been showcasing throughout the year.

A derivative of 'Alive' will also serve as the official title track for his good friend, Dutch F1 driver Max Verstappen's documentary; Whatever It Takes (note: this documentary is available exclusively in The Netherlands at this time). Perfectly complementing the spectacular racing images, the track takes the viewer on a ride and allows them to feel the adrenaline showcased throughout the documentary.

'Alive' follows the release of 'Fire' with Elderbrook in September. Listen to 'Alive' below and keep an eye out for more exciting news from Garrix in 2021 as he is gearing up for some serious announcements.

Listen here: