YoungBoy Never Broke Again Releases New Album

Multi-platinum rap superstar YoungBoy Never Broke Again has officially released his eagerly awaited new album, TOP which arrives today via Never Broke Again, LLC/Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services. Listen below!

TOP - which marks the highly anticipated third album from the still rising YoungBoy, follows the release of a superstar collaboration with Snoop Dogg on " Callin ," the record which was released last week hit #1 on YouTube Trending along with amassing over 7 million views in one week. In addition, the album features recent singles as " All In ," " Sticks With Me ," and " Kacey Talk ," all available now for individual streaming and download. All three tracks are joined by official companion visuals streaming now at the official YoungBoy Never Broke Again YouTube channel HERE . "All In" now boasts over 30 million views via YouTube HERE , while "Sticks With Me" has earned over 22 million views HERE . Named after YoungBoy's beloved son Kacey, the equally colorful "Kacey Talk" music video has drawn over 23 million individual views via YouTube HERE .

In addition, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is among the superstars featured on THE ROAD TO FAST 9 , Atlantic Records' star-studded mixtape heralding the next chapter in Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious franchise, F9. THE ROAD TO FAST 9 kicked off earlier this summer with the premiere of YoungBoy's spectacular single, " One Shot (Feat. Lil Baby) ," available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE ; the track's official companion video premiered last month and quickly earned over 11 million views via YouTube HERE .

2020 is shaping up as a milestone year for YoungBoy Never Broke Again, with the Baton Rouge, LA-based rapper following up last year's RIAA platinum certified, #1 blockbuster mixtape, AI YOUNGBOY 2, by unveiling an array of tracks and full-length projects, including the hugely successful mixtapes, STILL FLEXIN, STILL STEPPIN and 38 BABY 2 . Released in February, STILL FLEXIN, STILL STEPPIN debuted at #1 on Billboard's "Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums" and "Top Rap Albums" charts while entering the overall Billboard 200 at #2. The project includes such hugely successful tracks as "Lil Top," joined by an official video currently boasting over 83 million views via YouTube HERE .

38 BABY 2 - which marks the long awaited sequel to YoungBoy's 2016 breakthrough mixtape, 38 BABY - followed in April and proved an even greater triumph, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 as well on the "Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums" and "Top Rap Albums" tallies. Indeed, the release's phenomenal success made history, affirming YoungBoy as only the third artist to ever have three Top 5 albums on the Billboard 200 in a 12-month period, following in the footsteps of fellow superstars BTS and Future. As if all that weren't enough, 38 BABY 2 includes the remarkable " AI Nash ," accompanied by a Cole Bennett-directed music video that has earned over 26 million views via Lyrical Lemonade HERE , along with " Ten Talk ," the official video now boasting over 50 million views.

