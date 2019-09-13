Young Culture Announces Tour with Homesafe, Kayack Jones and Keep Flying

Pop rock band Young Culture has announced that they will be hitting the road this fall with Homesafe, Kayak Jones, and Keep Flying. The full US run kicks off on October 23rd in Milwaukee and concludes on December 7th in Lansing. For a full list of upcoming shows, please see below or visit: www.facebook.com/youngcultureNY.

Earlier this year, Young Culture celebrated an incredibly successful first week following the release of their new EP, (This Is) Heaven, available now via Equal Vision Records. (This Is) Heaven, the band's label debut, secured the #22 spot on the New Artist chart, as well as #53 Indie. Fans can stream (This Is) Heaven via Spotify and Apple Music, or purchase it online at youngculture.merchnow.com.

It's not often that a rock or punk band will make a hip-hop style mixtape just to clear their creative cobwebs. But that's exactly what Albany-based four-piece Young Culture did. Formed by school friends Alex Magnan (vocals) and Gabe Pietrafesa (guitar), who have been playing together for a number of years, Young Culture put out their debut mini-album, You, in the summer of 2016. It was followed up with a five-track EP called Blue. The former had a song, "Bedroom Floor" that featured Derek DiScanio from State Champs - a fellow Albany band - on backing vocals. The latter was co-produced by him and Seth Henderson, who's worked with the likes of Real Friends, Knuckle Puck and Sleep On It.

Young Culture - completed now by guitarist Troy Burchett and drummer Nick Cavin - toured those songs and began to build up a solid following, which remains strong today. But instead of working on new material for the band, the pair, fuelled by an inherent restless creativity, began to experiment, Pietrafesa sending Magnan different beats to write lyrics over just to keep their inspiration and creative juices flowing.

That influence is very much evident in songs like "Drift," co-produced by Derek DiScanio (State Champs) and Sam Guiana (Like Pacific, Coldfront). "Drift" not only redefined who Young Culture is as a band, but also reshaped the perimeters of pop-punk - although it should be noted that they're very wary of being confined to just that genre. As they should be, because there are many more layers to this band.

2018 ushered in a brand new phase of Young Culture's existence, evident in the their latest single "21 Days" as well as the rest of new EP (This Is) Heaven. They might now be just 20 years old, but both Pietrafesa and Magnan's attitude and songwriting ability display a maturity way beyond their years. And while this isn't an entirely new beginning, it certainly marks the start of something that's thoroughly unique, electrifying and engaging.

Young Culture released (This Is) Heaven on January 18th, 2019 via Equal Vision Records. To purchase, please visit: youngculture.merchnow.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade (No Keep Flying)

10/24 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

10/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Whiskey Junction

10/26 - Rock Island, IL @ Theo's Java Club

10/27 - Kansas City, MO @ The Rino

10/28 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

10/31 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon (Funhouse)

11/1 - Portland, OR @ Paris Theater

11/2 - Coos Bay, OR @ Sky Bar

11/4 - Reno, NV @ The Saint

11/5 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

11/6 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

11/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi-Hat

11/9 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

11/11 - Tempe, AZ @ 51 West

11/12 - Albuquerque, NM @ Eclipse

11/13 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

11/14 - Austin, TX @ Dirty Dog Bar

11/15 - Houston, TX @ Bohemeos

11/16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

11/17 - Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom

11/18 - Memphis, TN @Growler's

11/19 - Nashville, TN @ The End

11/20 - Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie's

11/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

11/22 - Brandon, FL @ The Noise Box

11/24 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

11/26 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

11/27 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

11/29 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

11/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

12/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

12/2 - Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

12/3 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground

12/4 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Palace

12/5 - Lakewood, OH @ The Foundry

12/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

12/7 - Lansing, MI @ Mac's Bar





