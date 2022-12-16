YouTube Star Ally Hills Revives Her Girlfriends Childhood Pop Music Creation 'manipuLIES'
"manipuLIES" was meant to be a joke between Ally and her girlfriend, but ended up becoming an unmistakable alternative-pop hit fit for the airwaves.
Lesbian YouTube star Ally Hills has made her mark on the internet as a comedian, LGBTQ+ influencer, content creator and pop artist. Her undeniably hilarious perspective on everything from making cocktails to dating has captured the hearts of comedy lovers from all over the world. Proving her effortless versatility, Ally has released viral pop hits like "Space", "Wrong" "Not Now" and most recently "If I Don't" from her latest EP "Love and Other Figments of My Imagination" which has already accumulated over 927k plays on Spotify.
Today, she is ready to end 2022 on a high note with the release of a highly energized hit with a priceless backstory. "manipuLIES" is described as the brainchild of a dramatic 10 year old girl who had yet to experience any romantic turmoil, but alas, still wanted to write a song about it. Ally's current girlfriend had written the original lyrics to the track when she was only 10 and naturally, fourteen years later, the stroke of songwriting genius crept its way into their lives. "manipuLIES" was meant to be a joke between Ally and her girlfriend, but ended up becoming an unmistakable alternative-pop hit fit for the airwaves.
"You say i'm the one for you and that's right baby boo, but i'm never ever ever ever gonna be with you" ~ "manipuLIES"
The song depicts the idea of outsmarting a "player" and dodging betrayal with an empowering narrative of recognizing red flags, knowing one's worth, and ultimately not being manipulized. According to Urban Dictionary, the word "manipulize" can be defined as a combination of manipulate and monopolize; so either, Ally's girlfriend was a lyrical prodigy or just a tween with a limited vocabulary. Either way, the track is a bop fit for the mainstream as well as an opportunity to write a song that isn't actually about anyone in particular.
"I never thought I would actually release "manipuLIES" because it was made just for fun. After finding some childhood memorabilia, my girlfriend sent me a photo of lyrics she had written when she was 10 and that night I turned them into a song to give to her on our third date the next day. As far as the meaning goes, the lyrics are pretty straight forward, but at the end of the day the song is simply a sentimental inside joke between her and I more than anything else." - Ally Hills
About Ally Hills: Launching her viral YouTube channel in 2012, Ally quickly captured the hearts of tens of thousands of fans from around the world. Delivering a quirky mix of comedy, music and stories about her experience in the LGBTQ+ community, Ally's loveable content quickly positioned her as one of YouTube's most popular creative influencers. Frequently playing shows at LA and NY's most notable music venues (Peppermint Club, Harvard & Stone, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Ally's success eventually led her to a Shorty Award Nomination in 2016 for Best YouTube Musician. Her musical influences range from pop icons such as Paramore, modern indie pop, as well as beloved new wave bands from the 80's like Tears for Fears and New Order. Comedically, Ally's brand of 'observational humor' allows her to find comedy in ordinary, everyday things, making them relatable yet wildly entertaining to her viewers.
Listen to "manipuLIES" on Spotify here.
More Hot Stories For You
December 15, 2022
For the past 27 years, acclaimed American soprano Lauren Flanigan and her longtime friend and collaborator Maestro Kamal Khan have been producing Comfort Ye... an annual operatic concert to raise food, and awareness specifically related to hunger, homeless, and underserved residents of the five boroughs.
R&B Singer Aya Ito Releases Five Track EP JUST MIGHT Ahead Of The Holidays
December 15, 2022
Following the success of her single 'Spellbound', Japanese-American artist Aya Ito is back with her highly anticipated five track EP 'Just Might' on all streaming platforms.
Macy Gray, Sarah Evans, L. Shankar And More On Sale At BergenPAC This Friday
December 14, 2022
bergenPAC announces new shows coming to its recently renovated theater: Macy Gray on Feb. 10, 2023; Country star Sarah Evans on Feb. 25, 2023; L. Shankar on March 2; The Robert Cray Band on March 7, 2023; KC & The Sunshine Band on March 9, 2003; Oh What a Night of Doo-Wop & Rock N Roll returns May 6, 2023.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents Comedy Band: Wolves Of Glendale, April 14, 2023
December 14, 2022
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Wolves of Glendale to Newark on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8PM.
Ray Stevens And Brenda Lee Honored With Cecil Scaife Visionary Award
December 14, 2022
On Sunday, December 4, Nashville's CabaRay Showroom proved to be the perfect location to surprise music legends Ray Stevens and Brenda Lee with The Cecil Scaife Visionary Award. Stevens, who was in on the planning of the event, thought he was giving the award to Lee and Lee thought she was giving it to Stevens.