YouTube Sensations ISAAC ET NORA to Launch First U.S. Tour ﻿This Month

In 2019, French brother and sister Isaac and Nora Restoin, then 12 and 7 years old, respectively, captured the imaginations of millions of YouTube viewers with a tender version of the classic Cuban bolero "Veinte Años." Sung in Spanish (they didn't speak the language at the time but learned the lyrics phonetically), the performance was captured on an unpretentious home video shot in the garden of their family's home in Quimper, a small city in Brittany, in northwest France.

Within days of being posted, the video had been seen more than 27 million times.

Since then, the Isaac et Nora duo — featuring Isaac on guitar, trumpet, drums, Mexican requinto, and vocals, and Nora, who sings and plays the ukelele and accordion — has become an international phenomenon.

They have released two albums: Latin & Love Studies (2021) — which includes classics from the Great Latin American Songbook such as Violeta Parra's "Gracias a la Vida," Miguel Matamoros' "Lágrimas Negras," and Luiz Bonfa's "Manha de Carnaval" — and Premieres Chansons (2023) an album of original songs written for them.

And their repertoire continues to expand.

It now includes classics, but also contemporary pieces by Natalia Lafourcade, Manu Chao, and Jorge Drexler and also English-language songs such as "The Thrill is Gone," Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," and Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called to Say I Love You."

The siblings have toured throughout Spain and Latin America, including stops in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, and in Spring 2024, they will debut in the United States. This initial four-city tour will take Isaac et Nora to New York (April 30), Chicago (May 1), Los Angeles (May 3), and San Francisco (May 5), coinciding with the release of three new songs, including a cover of Gloria Estefan's "Hoy."

Along the way, Isaac and Nora, now 16 and 13, have been gathering an ever-expanding following — 1.6 million fans on Facebook and more than a million followers combined on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, where they have their own channel. "Veinte Años" has now more than 100 million combined views.

Tour Dates

Tues April 30

New York, NY

Adler Hall / NY Society for Ethical Culture (7:30pm)

Wed May 1

Chicago, IL

Old Town School of Folk Music (8:00pm)

Fri May 3

Los Angeles, CA

Fonda Theatre (9:00pm)

Sun May 5

San Francisco, CA

Herbst Theatre (5:00pm)