YouTube Pride 2021 Adds Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander & More

YouTube Originals today revealed major additions to "YouTube Pride 2021," a multi-hour, star-studded livestream event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community on Friday, June 25. The virtual celebration will feature celebrity emcees Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander with Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel, and Daniel Howell each hosting their Pride party from their respective YouTube channels. Throughout musical performances, giving challenges, special guests, live moments and much more, viewers will be encouraged to help the LGBTQ+ community by raising funds for the The Trevor Project in the US and akt in the UK.

The multi-talented entertainers will each host an hour-long segment of "YouTube Pride 2021," creating a seamless, back-to-back celebration for viewers looking to join Pride Month festivities from home. Special guest Tyler Oakley will also join the list of previously announced talent including Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Peppermint, and Denali Foxx who will join the hosts throughout the live-streamed event.

YouTube also recently launched the #GiveWithPride challenge, a donation campaign that aims to raise $500,000 for The Trevor Project, an organization committed to providing support, resources and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth. Throughout Pride Month, YouTube creators will encourage their subscribers to donate via YouTube's donate feature with the promise of posting a highly anticipated stunt video to their channel if the goal is met (think: bleaching hair, recreating viral dance videos, or getting a tattoo). To help reach the goal, during the month of June, YouTube is matching any donations made to the "Give With Pride" campaign up to $250,000. Select creators including PatrickStarr, Gigi Gorgeous, Elle of the Mills, The Fitness Marshall, Jackson Bird, Alannized, Jessie Paege, KingOfReads, and Jade Fox are set to air their stunt video during "YouTube Pride 2021" if the fundraising goal is met.

In the U.K., YouTube will partner with creators such as Jessica Kellgren-Fozard, Jamie Raines, and Shaaba for a U.K.-based "Give With Pride" challenge in support of akt, a charity supporting LGBTQ+ youth who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment.

This virtual Pride special will also incorporate the larger LGBTQ+ community with viewer submissions. Producers at JA Films have created a microsite with a Call To Action asking users and creators to submit video content sharing stories of pride, questions for the hosts and more. Select responses will then be featured throughout the stream on June 25.

"YouTube Pride 2021" is sponsored by Levi's® and State Farm in the US.

In addition to the YouTube Originals livestreamed event, YouTube's month-long celebration of the LGBTQ+ community includes a homepage playlist featuring uplifting content with bold and brave conversations from creators sharing their personal journeys to self acceptance. YouTube Music is also offering a "Celebrating Pride'' playlist which includes music from both iconic and up-and-coming artists, while YouTube Gaming will host a live Minecraft competition later in the month featuring creators from around the world with the goal of bringing awareness to mental health issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.