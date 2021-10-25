Yonder Mountain String Band Re-Release Pivotal 2nd Album 'Town by Town' For 20th Anniversary

Falling a few weeks ahead of their 2021 Fall Tour, September 27th, 2021, marked the 20th Anniversary of award­-winning Colorado bluegrass luminaries Yonder Mountain String Band's incredibly popular and influential 2nd studio album, Town by Town.

To celebrate, YMSB has just announced a 20th-anniversary re-release of this modern classic on 180g double vinyl. Originally released on the band's own independent label, Frog Pad Records, Town by Town features founding members Adam Aijala, Ben Kaufmann, Dave Johnston, and Jeff Austin, along with album producer and bluegrass legend Tim O'Brien who lends his talent on fiddle and bouzouki. "Wow, 20 years have gone by since I dove in with Yonder for a new recording," says O'Brien. "It's a good thing to look back and see what we did and what happened since." The 20th Anniversary release of Town by Town is available for pre-order now and will be arriving at Yonder's merch table on the road and their online store on November 20th, 2021.

Preorder the new album here.

Over time, the songs of Town by Town have grown into classics in their own rights and are certainly considered fan favorites at YMSB's legendary live shows. Additionally, Town by Town paved the way for the next generation of jam-grass talent who regularly pay tribute to the Nederland, Colorado-formed band-and specifically this album-in their live shows.

Six-string shredder Billy Strings slides "Sorrow Is A Highway" into his live shows and Greensky Bluegrass cover "Peace of Mind" in their sets. Up and comers The Kitchen Dwellers cover "New Horizons" and fellow jam-circuit veteran Keller Williams put the same song on his first bluegrass album with Larry and Jenny Keel. YMSB's reach expanded beyond the bluegrass community when rapper Bubba Sparxxx sampled "To See you Comin' Round the Bend" for the track "Comin' Round" from his 2003 album Deliverance.

Looking back twenty years later, it's apparent the impact Town by Town had-and continues to have-on YMSB's fans and contemporaries. "They were excited and determined and open-minded. I pushed them some, they pushed me some and we both learned a lot," remembers producer Tim O'Brien. "At that time Yonder was exploding on the scene, gathering new fans like a wet snowball rolling down a black diamond slope. I doubt they knew they were carving out their own legacy. I was honored to be there with them."