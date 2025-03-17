Yeah Yeah Yeahs Unveil 2025 'Hidden In Pieces' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced new 2025 tour dates. The “Hidden In Pieces Tour” will showcase the band's catalog reimagined in a captivating new light, performing in intimate theater settings across both North America and the UK, with support to be announced. The tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans, featuring Yeah Yeah Yeahs accompanied by strings and piano, breathing new life into beloved hits and deep cuts alike, creating a whole new sonic landscape for their music.

"Hi, we’ve missed you, they don’t miss you like we miss you," says the band. "Out of a deep desire to reconnect with our band family and you our lovely fans, YYY’s are embarking on a series of very special shows this summer. The dearly departed David Lynch would say: 'all you need to do is turn on the light and the darkness goes.'' To let our love light shine we will be digging deep into our back catalogue. We’ll be playing songs that are rarely (if ever) performed, alongside all time favorites with new arrangements to delight...and yes there will be acoustic guitars and strings too. We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theaters to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, not a bad seat in the house!"

This year marks a significant milestone for Yeah Yeah Yeahs, as they celebrate 25 years as a band. The "Hidden In Pieces" tour serves as both a retrospective and a celebration of their enduring musical legacy. Pre-sales begin on March 19th at 10am local time with general on-sale starting March 21st at 10am local time. Visit yeahyeahyeahs.com for more information.

“Hidden In Pieces: Tour Dates:

June 16 - Manchester, UK - O2 apollo

June 18 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

June 19 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

June 30 - Mexico City, MX - Teatro Metrópolitan

July 1 - Mexico City, MX - Teatro Metrópolitan

July 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

July 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

July 14 - San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

July 15 - San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

July 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

July 19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

July 22 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

July 23 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

July 29 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

July 30 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are proud to once again partner with Client Earth by donating a portion of proceeds to support the vital work they do. Client Earth is an environmental charity who use the law to hold polluting companies and negligent governments accountable for the climate and nature crises. For LA shows a portion of proceeds goes to support the SoCal Fire Fund and their work providing immediate and long-term support for community-centered recovery initiatives that aid the most vulnerable impacted by the LA fires.

About Yeah Yeah Yeahs:

Yeah Yeah Yeahs formed in New York City in 2000. The group is composed of vocalist Karen O, guitarist and keyboardist Nick Zinner, and drummer Brian Chase. Their 2022 album Cool It Down was their fifth album and first in nine years. It earned two Grammy nominations, Best Alternative Album and Best Alternative Performance for “Spitting On The Edge Of The World” Feat. Perfume Genius.

Photo Credit: Barnaby Clay

