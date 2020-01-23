Yacht Rock Revue Releases New Single 'Bad Tequila'

The Atlanta-based Yacht Rock Revue has debuted their new single "Bad Tequila," the third song released from YRR's first album of original music HOT DADS in TIGHT JEANS (out February 21st). American Songwriter premiered the song and praised the album, saying "HOT DADS fuses everything YRR is in disco-rock funk beats and typical cheeky humor, all wrapped in old-school, radio countdown tracks."

Listen to "Bad Tequila" below!

With 10 original songs inspired by the sounds of the Seventies and Eighties, HOT DADS in TIGHT JEANS returns Yacht Rock Revue to their roots in original music. The group worked with producer Ben Allen (Gnarls Barkley, Animal Collective, Neon Indian) to give the songs the studio luster needed to make them shine for both new listeners as well as longtime fans. Tracks like their lead single "Step" draw influence from their pastel-colored-era forebearers as well as more modern bands like Phoenix or Air, who adapted yacht rock for a younger audience. The official video for "Step" premiered along with an interview feature in Entertainment Weekly who described the song as a "synthy-smooth jam."

Additionally, the group recently premiered a new lyric video for a Jamie Lidell remix of "Step" on Adult Swim's Fishcenter Live. "'Step' in its original form is an aperol spritz of a track" writes Lidell. "I thought a remix that pushed that into slightly more 80s Bowie meets Moroder might be the look so I changed the color of those shoes. Step with a little more anger as it were. One for all balanced dancers."

Tickets are currently on sale for YRR's "HOT DADS in TIGHT JEANS" U.S. tour HERE. In partnership with Live Nation and SiriusXM, the group is taking their acclaimed show back on the road. Fans are also able to purchase a special VIP ticket package. YRR's setlist is firmly rooted in the variety of covers that they've played for audiences for years, while also including selections from the new album. Reassuring his fans, frontman Nick Niespodziani writes that "we built this Yacht Rock thing on the power of memories and good vibes. None of that is changing; we're just gonna make a few new memories as well." See below for a complete list of dates.

An immersive and fan-oriented live experience, YRR's spot-on renditions of Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Steely Dan, and the other soft rock hit makers of the 1970's has enthralled fans across the United States. The group goes far beyond the "tribute" category by regularly joining their heroes on stage: John Oates, Eddie Money, Little River Band, Pablo Cruise, Starship, Bobby Kimball (formerly of Toto) and more icons of the era have joined them onstage to perform their hits.

Yacht Rock Revue's note-perfect performances and onstage charisma have earned them a devoted nationwide fanbase. The growing crowds adorned in captain's hats and boat shoes (endearingly known as "The Nation of Smooth") are a testament to the band's growing status as icons of the subculture, and attracted the attention of SiriusXM, culminating in a partnership deal in support of the tour. Live Nation will also be partnering for much of the tour, and Live Nation Director of Touring Andy Messersmith writes that "After seeing the band build in our venues in the early stages, their upward trajectory as a touring artist became especially evident and that led us to pursue the partnership. It's a truly special artist that can create a unique culture and loyalty amongst their fanbase that leads to major growth each time they play a market."



HOT DADS in TIGHT JEANS is available to pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music, and available for pre-order via iTunes.

HOT DADS in TIGHT JEANS Track List:

1. The Doobie Bounce

2. Step

3. Bad Tequila

4. You're Welcome, Baby

5. Big Bang

6. Another Song About California

7. House in the Clouds

8. Change of Scene

9. Can't Stop

10. My Favorite Stardust

HOT DADS In TIGHT JEANS Tour Dates:

02/06/20 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

02/07/20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

02/08/20 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues - Orlando

02/21/20 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

02/22/20 - Breckenridge, CO - The Riverwalk Center

02/27/20 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

02/29/20 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre

03/05/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

03/06/20 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

03/07/20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

03/08/20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

03/11/20 - Napa, CA - JaM Cellars Ballroom

03/12/20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

03/13/20 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

03/19/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore - Philadelphia

03/20/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

03/21/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

03/22/20 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

03/25/20 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

03/26/20 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater

03/27/20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston

03/28/20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston

04/17/20 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore - Charlotte

04/18/20 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz - Raleigh

04/19/20 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

04/24/20 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

05/01/20 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues - Chicago

05/02/20 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues - Chicago

05/07/20 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues - New Orleans

05/08/20 - Houston, TX - The Ballroom at Warehouse Live

05/09/20 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

05/15/20 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

05/30/20 - Vienna, VA - Filene Center - Wolf Trap Amphitheater

07/25/20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/22/20 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park





