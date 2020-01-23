Yacht Rock Revue Releases New Single 'Bad Tequila'
The Atlanta-based Yacht Rock Revue has debuted their new single "Bad Tequila," the third song released from YRR's first album of original music HOT DADS in TIGHT JEANS (out February 21st). American Songwriter premiered the song and praised the album, saying "HOT DADS fuses everything YRR is in disco-rock funk beats and typical cheeky humor, all wrapped in old-school, radio countdown tracks."
Listen to "Bad Tequila" below!
With 10 original songs inspired by the sounds of the Seventies and Eighties, HOT DADS in TIGHT JEANS returns Yacht Rock Revue to their roots in original music. The group worked with producer Ben Allen (Gnarls Barkley, Animal Collective, Neon Indian) to give the songs the studio luster needed to make them shine for both new listeners as well as longtime fans. Tracks like their lead single "Step" draw influence from their pastel-colored-era forebearers as well as more modern bands like Phoenix or Air, who adapted yacht rock for a younger audience. The official video for "Step" premiered along with an interview feature in Entertainment Weekly who described the song as a "synthy-smooth jam."
Additionally, the group recently premiered a new lyric video for a Jamie Lidell remix of "Step" on Adult Swim's Fishcenter Live. "'Step' in its original form is an aperol spritz of a track" writes Lidell. "I thought a remix that pushed that into slightly more 80s Bowie meets Moroder might be the look so I changed the color of those shoes. Step with a little more anger as it were. One for all balanced dancers."
Tickets are currently on sale for YRR's "HOT DADS in TIGHT JEANS" U.S. tour HERE. In partnership with Live Nation and SiriusXM, the group is taking their acclaimed show back on the road. Fans are also able to purchase a special VIP ticket package. YRR's setlist is firmly rooted in the variety of covers that they've played for audiences for years, while also including selections from the new album. Reassuring his fans, frontman Nick Niespodziani writes that "we built this Yacht Rock thing on the power of memories and good vibes. None of that is changing; we're just gonna make a few new memories as well." See below for a complete list of dates.
An immersive and fan-oriented live experience, YRR's spot-on renditions of Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Steely Dan, and the other soft rock hit makers of the 1970's has enthralled fans across the United States. The group goes far beyond the "tribute" category by regularly joining their heroes on stage: John Oates, Eddie Money, Little River Band, Pablo Cruise, Starship, Bobby Kimball (formerly of Toto) and more icons of the era have joined them onstage to perform their hits.
Yacht Rock Revue's note-perfect performances and onstage charisma have earned them a devoted nationwide fanbase. The growing crowds adorned in captain's hats and boat shoes (endearingly known as "The Nation of Smooth") are a testament to the band's growing status as icons of the subculture, and attracted the attention of SiriusXM, culminating in a partnership deal in support of the tour. Live Nation will also be partnering for much of the tour, and Live Nation Director of Touring Andy Messersmith writes that "After seeing the band build in our venues in the early stages, their upward trajectory as a touring artist became especially evident and that led us to pursue the partnership. It's a truly special artist that can create a unique culture and loyalty amongst their fanbase that leads to major growth each time they play a market."
HOT DADS in TIGHT JEANS is available to pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music, and available for pre-order via iTunes.
HOT DADS in TIGHT JEANS Track List:
1. The Doobie Bounce
2. Step
3. Bad Tequila
4. You're Welcome, Baby
5. Big Bang
6. Another Song About California
7. House in the Clouds
8. Change of Scene
9. Can't Stop
10. My Favorite Stardust
HOT DADS In TIGHT JEANS Tour Dates:
02/06/20 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
02/07/20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
02/08/20 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues - Orlando
02/21/20 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
02/22/20 - Breckenridge, CO - The Riverwalk Center
02/27/20 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
02/29/20 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre
03/05/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
03/06/20 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
03/07/20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
03/08/20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
03/11/20 - Napa, CA - JaM Cellars Ballroom
03/12/20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
03/13/20 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
03/19/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore - Philadelphia
03/20/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
03/21/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
03/22/20 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
03/25/20 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
03/26/20 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater
03/27/20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston
03/28/20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston
04/17/20 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore - Charlotte
04/18/20 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz - Raleigh
04/19/20 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
04/24/20 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
05/01/20 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues - Chicago
05/02/20 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues - Chicago
05/07/20 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues - New Orleans
05/08/20 - Houston, TX - The Ballroom at Warehouse Live
05/09/20 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
05/15/20 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
05/30/20 - Vienna, VA - Filene Center - Wolf Trap Amphitheater
07/25/20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/22/20 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park